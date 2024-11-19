National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Caleb Williams gets taste of classic rivalry Published Nov. 19, 2024 9:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here .

There is a special energy on the streets of Chicago during football season.

The beloved and beleaguered Bears are foremost on the minds of fans in this sports-crazed city. And never more so than this past week with the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and the continued uninspiring play of the NFL’s top draft pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. And to add to the drama, the Bears' arch rivals — the hated Green Bay Packers — were coming to town.

What a backdrop for our crew’s first visit to Soldier Field.

In the shadow of legends …

This rivalry conjures up memories of so many great players and coaches. Just the mention of Halas, Lombardi, Butkus, Nitschke, Ditka, Hornung, Payton — and so many others — can send shivers up the spines of history aficionados like myself. The Bears and Packers have combined to win 22 league championships, and have placed 60 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They have played 206 times in the regular season dating back to 1921, when Warren Harding was president and Al Capone was still a bouncer in a Chicago saloon.

Into this historical hot pot stepped rookie Caleb Williams for his first taste of this century-long struggle.

Playing quarterback in Chicago carries an enormous weight. The answer always seems to be around the corner, not out on the field. Sid Luckman hasn’t thrown a pass since 1950, yet is still considered the Bears’ greatest quarterback. Meanwhile, Green Bay has just emerged from 30 years of Hall of Fame play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Quite the contrast, indeed.

So two distinct themes came into view as we prepared for our telecast. Honoring the history between these teams and evaluating the progress of Chicago’s young playcaller.

It's hard to think of two more storied NFL franchises than the Packers and Bears, as the FOX Sports broadcast illustrated on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

A legendary QB evaluates a most promising signal-caller

At our Saturday meeting, Tom Brady had some strong thoughts about the development of young quarterbacks, which he wasted no time explaining during the telecast. Handing starting jobs over to these young unproven players often proves detrimental.

Brady related the story of Peyton Manning, who was drafted first by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. Manning insisted on earning the job, rather than having it handed to him. That’s an old school mentality that Brady ascribes to — rookies should play when they are ready. Of course, in Manning’s case, it worked out okay.

The beauty of sports is that no script is followed. The Bears had been roasted all week in the media, with their rookie quarterback in particular finding himself in the crosshairs. Yet he played really well and earned the praise of Brady.

A FOX Sports monitor showed Tom Brady talking to Caleb Williams on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

One of Tom’s concerns coming into the game was the trouble Williams had processing his downfield reads. Yet on many occasions, our pictures showed his eyes bouncing from one receiver to the next before making accurate throws.

During the commercial break at the two minute warning, we were all aware of how the potential game-winning drive would be a defining moment in William’s young career. This is how legends are made, and where negative press goes to die.

On that drive, he delivered three beautiful passes as the Bears went up-tempo down the field and were on the precipice of sending the Soldier Field crowd home in delirium.

Unfortunately for Chicago, their potential game-winning field goal was blocked — and Brady even joined the broadcasting brotherhood by jinxing Bears kicker Cairo Santos before the block! Now the Packers have won the last 11 matchups in this 207-game series.

Behind-the-scenes: Tom Brady plays catch with a young fan

Football history, an emerging playoff picture and "hittin’ weather"

The history component of our broadcast was woven in nicely throughout the game, with images of many iconic moments and faces. It’s interesting how many former players don’t possess the institutional knowledge of the game’s history. Luckily, Brady played for someone who had it in spades.

Whenever the Patriots would travel to play a team with a storied past, head coach Bill Belichick would regale them with relevant film clips and anecdotes, making sure the players understood and appreciated those that came before them. So I sensed Tom had a definite interest in our Saturday production meeting as we screened all of those historical clips.

So this week our history tour continues as we head back to Green Bay for a huge NFC tilt between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The playoff picture is starting to emerge, and the defending NFC champion 49ers are struggling. A better setting does not exist — a late afternoon at Lambeau with temperatures dropping into the 30s. John Madden used to call that "hittin’ weather." Should be lots of fun!

Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.

