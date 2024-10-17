National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty surges up board, Travis Hunter remains No. 1 Updated Oct. 17, 2024 3:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the leaves start to fall in mid-October, so do the hopes of some NFL fan bases. And with college football officially reaching the midway point of its regular season, the time has come to revisit our early 2025 first round mock draft.

As the only teams without a loss this season, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and upstart Minnesota Vikings are two of the biggest stories of the early NFL season. A hot start does not guarantee the Lombardi Trophy, of course, so for the purposes of this mock draft, we simply took the reverse order of the current Super Bowl odds via DraftKings to create the selection order.

Individual players' stocks will fluctuate in the months leading up to the draft, but at this point, cornerback, running back and linemen appear to be this year's strongest positional groups. That could make things interesting for teams like the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, all of whom might be considering another reboot at quarterback in a draft currently featuring more questions than answers at the position.

1. Carolina Panthers : Travis Hunter , CB/WR, Colorado

The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL in just about every meaningful statistic, so new GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have lots of work in front of them. Carolina has won a total of three games over the past two seasons and currently ranks dead last in points allowed (33.8 per game) and 28th in points scored (17.2). As such, the Panthers should exhaust all opportunities to trade out for more picks in a massive rebuild — which is precisely what I projected in last month's mock draft — but if forced to pick here, taking Hunter, the best player in the class, makes the most sense.

2. New England Patriots: Mason Graham , DT, Michigan

No one needs to tell Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the impact quality defenders can have on a franchise. The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Graham was a rare true freshman starter at Michigan and bulldozed his way into First Team All-Big Ten honors a year ago with 36 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and three sacks. Paired with blossoming star Keion White, the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

3. Cleveland Browns : JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Clearly, the Browns were expecting more with the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, but the club is essentially trapped by his massive contract, making a switch at the position unlikely. A boost to the offensive line would also be nice, but I don't see a blocker worthy of this pick. Instead, the Browns may shift their attention to the Buckeyes. With "just" 14 sacks over his first three years at the college level, Tuimoloau has not produced the eye-popping production some expected, but don't let the stats fool you. The power-packed 6-foot-5, 279-pounder turned down a chance at a first-round selection to return to Ohio State for a possible title run. I anticipate he will play his way into a top-10 selection next spring.

4. Las Vegas Raiders : Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

Sanders boasts many of the traits to project as a franchise NFL quarterback, but some will be turned off by his flashy personality. The Raiders have never shied from charisma and might see Sanders as the perfect jolt to the roster. His anticipation and accuracy — especially in the intermediate zones — would complement the investments Vegas has already made in early round tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

5. Tennessee Titans: Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

While the Titans have other, bigger concerns on the roster, Johnson is arguably the top overall player in this class and is not likely to fall out of the top five. He offers a future Pro Bowl combination of size, speed, physicality and ball skills. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder projects as an immediate difference-maker, similar to the Broncos' Patrick Surtain Jr.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Three cornerbacks selected in the top six would be historic, but given the talent of this year's class, it's possible. The Jaguars certainly could use the help for a secondary that currently ranks last in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,660) and touchdowns allowed (14) through the first six games of the season. A true ballhawk with nine interceptions recorded over his first two seasons, the 6-foot, 186-pound Morrison is well known for his soft hands and instincts in coverage, but scouts also like his reliability as an open-field tackler.

Benjamin Morrison is well known for his soft hands and instincts in coverage, but scouts also like his reliability as an open-field tackler. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. Los Angeles Rams: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With an aging quarterback, protection is key. An immediate standout who earned Second Team All-SEC honors as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to First Team honors in 2023, showing off the size, agility and strength to warrant a top-10 selection for a club that needs help on the offensive line.

8. New York Giants: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The selection of any running back this high will be panned by some, but special players deserve exceptions. The Giants are clearly missing the breakaway element that former top-10 pick Saquon Barkley provided and could see Jeanty as the quickest way to add spark to a middling offense. Jeanty's burst to and through the hole is exceptional, and he's a true three-down back, possessing both soft hands and physicality in pass protection.

9. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Ever since James Franklin took over at Penn State, the Nittany Lions have churned out edge rushers, and all indications are that Carter has "got next." Even while splitting duties with 2023 top-100 draft picks Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Carter earned First Team All-Big Ten honors with 5.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.

10. Denver Broncos: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

The Broncos already boast an ascending edge rusher in Jonathon Cooper and a versatile defensive lineman Zach Allen, but the former is in a contract year and will be expecting a big pay day. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton combines prototypical size with good snap anticipation and power, projecting nicely as a two-gapping defensive end who would give Sean Payton & Co. some needed flexibility up front.

Nic Scourton combines prototypical size with good snap anticipation and power, projecting nicely as a two-gapping defensive end. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks , S, Georgia

The hope, of course, is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his latest concussion and remains healthy throughout the rest of 2024, justifying the massive $212 million dollar contract he signed in the offseason. If not, one of the top remaining quarterbacks (like Georgia's Carson Beck or Texas' Quinn Ewers) might be a strong consideration, as their anticipation and accuracy could make either a fine fit in Mike McDaniel's scheme. Let's remain optimistic that Tagovailoa returns, allowing Miami to focus elsewhere. Starks is a versatile safety with immediate impact potential, especially if plugged into a secondary already loaded with playmakers.

12. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Saints started the season on fire, scoring a combined 91 points in two victories, but they've stumbled since, losing four straight while scoring only 76 total points. Frankly, I think the Saints could use some grit at receiver. Powerfully-built at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Burden could be the physical complement to the speedy (but injury-prone) Chris Olave.

Luther Burden III could be a nice complement to the speedy Chris Olave with the Saints. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Colts currently rank 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (931 through six games) and could also use more pass rush from the interior. Williams isn't the biggest defensive tackle (6-foot-3, 327 pounds), but he's cat-quick and surprisingly powerful. He would add some youthful vigor to a front that is currently missing veteran DeForest Buckner, who has been on IR with a high ankle sprain.

14. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr. , OT, LSU

Quite literally, a "big" reason why the Seahawks have lost their past three games has been ineffective play at right tackle. Seattle has young talent developing, but might jump at the chance to land a big bruiser like Jones, a three-year starter with plus size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and athleticism.

Emery Jones Jr. is a three-year starter with plus size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and athleticism. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Few coaches prioritize tight ends like Jim Harbaugh, and he might jump at the opportunity to reunite with Loveland, one of the better all-around pass-catchers in this class. With just six touchdown receptions to his credit, Loveland likely won't generate first-round buzz from the analytics crowd, but the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

With his dual-threat abilities, Justin Fields has helped the Steelers start the season 4-2, but with Mike Tomlin considering a switch to Russell Wilson, clearly he doesn't see the former as an obvious long-term solution at quarterback — at least not yet. Regardless of which veteran ultimately pilots Pittsburgh for the rest of this season, the Steelers might pounce should a dynamic talent like Milroe fall into their lap. Milroe has made strides this season and boasts the upside to perhaps contend for QB1 honors in 2025.

17. Chicago Bears: James Pearce Jr. , Edge, Tennessee

Don't look now, but Caleb Williams and the Bears are starting to click on offense and have rattled off three consecutive wins. To capitalize on a suddenly explosive offense, the Bears may want to add to an already formidable pass rush with an explosive edge rusher like Pearce, who registered 10 sacks a season ago and, like the Bears, seems to be warming up after a slow start to the 2024 campaign.

18. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

While veteran Brandin Cooks has proven to be a quality complementary threat to CeeDee Lamb when healthy, his inability to remain on the field has slowed the Cowboys' offense. Bond possesses similar straight-line speed as Cooks and would be a popular fit with an increasingly frustrated fan base.

Isaiah Bond has straight-line speed similar to Brandin Cooks and would be popular with the Dallas fan base. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With five touchdowns over the first six games of the 2024 season, Mike Evans remains one of the NFL's best red-zone weapons. However, the Bucs could be looking for a younger and cheaper version, especially as the 10-year veteran's cap hit balloons from $5.56 to $22.38 million next season. Boasting similar size and hand strength to reel in jump-balls, McMillan would make a lot of sense.

20. Cincinnati Bengals: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

While most are understandably focusing on the Bengals' struggling offense, one of the reasons why Cincinnati has started the season a disappointing 2-4 is a leaky run defense that has surrendered a combined 874 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. Football is a big man's game, and they don't come much bigger than the 6-foot-6, 346-pound Walker, who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from league coaches a year ago after leading the Wildcats in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (7.5), despite fighting almost constant double-teams.

21. New York Jets: Carson Beck , QB, Georgia

Aaron Rodgers will turn 41 in December, and with Tyrod Taylor (35) the only other quarterback on the roster, it seems obvious New York will be drafting a QB next spring. While ideally that might come later in the draft, I don't think GM Joe Douglas will wait if an ideal fit falls into their lap here. Beck possesses the size, arm and pro-style experience to project as a franchise quarterback, though he's raised more questions than answers with his inconsistent play so far this season.

Carson Beck has been inconsistent this season, but has the skills to project as a franchise quarterback. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

22. Washington Commanders: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has breathed life into a once-proud franchise, but if he is to enjoy long-term success, Washington needs to get some more ‘Hogs up front. Banks lacks ideal size, but his quickness and balance have made him a star at left tackle at Texas, and some believe his best fit in the NFL is at left guard. Regardless, the pro-ready Banks could be money in the bank for a franchise needing help up front.

23. Atlanta Falcons: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

Nolen captured the imagination of scouts with a breakout sophomore season at Texas A&M, and he has emerged as one of the nation's better, more disruptive DTs this season with the Rebels. He's on pace to shatter his previous career-highs in tackles (37), tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (four) and is even more disruptive than his numbers suggest. Given that the Falcons have an NFL-worst five sacks over their first six games, GM Terry Fontenot and defensive-minded head coach Raheem Mostert will almost certainly be looking to boost their front in the offseason.

Walter Nolen has emerged as one of the nation's more disruptive defensive tackles in the nation, even more impactful than the numbers suggest. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

24. Green Bay Packers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Similar to the Commanders two picks ahead of them, the Packers have emerged as one of the more exciting teams in all the NFL, in large part due to the stellar play from their quarterbacks, primarily starter Jordan Love. Now the challenge is protecting him. Williams is one of this year's quickest ascending prospects, starring at right tackle for a pass-heavy and pro-style Longhorns program that should ease his transition to the NFL.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalon Walker , Edge, Georgia

The pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia could continue should the twitchy Walker still be on the board at this point, especially with the Eagles potentially looking for replacements for pending free agent edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. General manager Howie Roseman selected five former Georgia Bulldogs over the 2022-23 NFL drafts and might see Walker's burst and bend as the perfect way to bolster the pass rush while maintaining a tight salary cap.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The first cornerback didn't come off the board until No. 22 overall this year, but Burke is part of a very intriguing class that, at least at this point, looks like one of the strongest of any position for 2025. Silky smooth in coverage, Burke just needs to show more ballhawking skills to earn a first round pick, as he had turned just two of his 26 career pass breakups into interceptions heading into this season. He intercepted a pass in the Buckeyes' season-opening win against Akron, showing the blend of traits and untapped potential Sean McDermott has always prioritized.

Silky smooth in coverage, Denzel Burke just needs to show more ballhawking skills to earn a first round pick. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

27. Houston Texans: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

As the Texans continue to light up scoreboards with their explosive offense, it will be critical for the club to add playmakers on defense. Harmon is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country, emerging this year for the Ducks after transferring from Michigan State. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he possesses both NFL-caliber girth and power to collapse the pocket, something that defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans will appreciate.

28. Minnesota Vikings : Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech

While certainly not (yet) as celebrated as some of the other cornerbacks of this class, Delane is quietly earning first-round grades from scouts. Like the surprising 5-0 Vikings, he is flying a bit under the radar, but has turned heads already this season. He also is a three-year starter with impressive size (6-foot-1, 187). The Vikings' cornerback room is older than most, with 35-year-old Stephon Gilmore starting in his 13th NFL season.

29. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

With three defensive tackles set to hit free agency after this season, the Lions will be looking for size and strength on the interior this fall. They may not have to look far as the defending national champs boast two of the more dominant prospects at the position in Grant and the previously listed Mason Graham (No. 2 overall to New England). The 6-foot-3, 340-pound Grant was the headliner on Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks" list, boasting a rare speed and power combination that should earn him a first round selection and perhaps help the Lions regain their roar, while another former Michigan star, Aidan Hutchinson, recovers from his horrific season-ending leg injury.

Kenneth Grant boasts a rare speed and power combination that should earn him a first round selection. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

30. Baltimore Ravens: Aireontay Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Ravens have three offensive tackles playing in the final year of their respective contracts this season, including standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley. A phenomenal athlete at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery possesses the size and agility to warrant first round consideration, and he might love being reunited with his former Minnesota teammate Daniel Faalele, now the Ravens' starting right guard.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Even with injuries limiting some of their best players early this season, the 49ers remain the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl. One veteran playing well — and likely expecting a big contract soon — is cornerback Charvarius Ward. Cash-strapped, San Francisco may have little choice but to look to the draft for a cheaper replacement for Ward. Hairston plays with a similar brand of physicality.

32. Kansas City Chiefs : Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Given the quick ascent of rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, wide receiver is not a massive need for the Chiefs. However, general manager Brett Veach has won big by simply playing the Best-Player-Available strategy so far and the polished Egbuka certainly would qualify as that, providing Patrick Mahomes with yet another talented pass-catcher and the franchise some insurance should injuries and other off-field concerns limit Rashee Rice in the future.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

