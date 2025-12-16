National Football League
2025 Week 16 RB Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Dec. 16, 2025

It's Week 16 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding running backs -- you've come to the right place! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected running back, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected running backs in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top RBs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

De’Von Achane remains a top option for the Dolphins in their matchup with the Bengals. He posted 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 receptions for 67 yards in his last outing. Cincinnati has allowed steady production to running backs, making Achane an appealing play.

James Cook is another strong start as the Bills take on the Browns. He continues to see a consistent workload and carries a projection of 15.2 fantasy points in Week 16. Cleveland has had difficulties containing opposing ground games, which boosts Cook’s outlook.

Kenneth Gainwell profiles as a sleeper for the Steelers against the Lions. He has seen an uptick in touches and produced 13 carries for 80 yards along with 7 catches for 46 yards in his most recent performance. His involvement makes him a viable flex option.

 

Which fantasy RB sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

For Week 16, several running back sleepers are in play for fantasy managers looking for streaming options. Alexander Mattison leads the list as he faces the Panthers. His touches have increased in recent weeks, and Carolina has struggled against running backs. The Panthers have allowed 432 rushing yards across their past five games, which puts Mattison in flex consideration.

Michael Carter is another name to target after taking over as Arizona’s lead back when Bam Knight exited with an ankle injury. Carter handled 18 touches and produced 13.4 fantasy points against Houston. With James Conner and Trey Benson out for the season, he becomes a priority streaming option unless Knight is cleared to return.

Kimani Vidal is also worth monitoring for the Chargers. He led the team in snaps while Omarion Hampton handled more touches in his second game back. Vidal finished with 13 touches and 5.8 fantasy points, and Los Angeles continues to operate with a committee approach that offers a reasonable floor for both backs.

Which running backs rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Alvin Kamara is a fade against the Buccaneers. His production has been inconsistent, and Tampa Bay has held its own against opposing backs. With an ADP of 4.11 tied to expectations he has not consistently met this season, he is a risky play.

Derrick Henry also carries sit potential in a tough matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore has stifled running backs all year, and Henry’s week-to-week results have varied. The matchup limits his upside.

Miles Sanders is another back to avoid as he faces the Giants. New York has been solid against the run, and Sanders has dealt with injuries throughout the season. His ADP of 6.04 reflects a level of consistency that has not been present.

 

Week 16 RB Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1De'Von AchaneDolphins vs. Bengals23.518.3
2Bijan RobinsonFalcons at Cardinals22.218.2
3Christian McCaffrey49ers at Colts21.416.6
4Jahmyr GibbsLions vs. Steelers20.416.4
5Saquon BarkleyEagles at Commanders18.415.6
6Jonathan TaylorColts vs. 49ers18.215.3
6Chase BrownBengals at Dolphins18.214.2
8James CookBills at Browns17.215.6
9Josh JacobsPackers at Bears16.513.7
10Derrick HenryRavens vs. Patriots16.214.5
11Quinshon JudkinsBrowns vs. Bills14.411.8
12Bucky IrvingBuccaneers at Panthers14.111.9
13Breece HallJets at Saints13.912.3
14Travis EtienneJaguars at Broncos13.611.7
14TreVeyon HendersonPatriots at Ravens13.610.3
16Emari DemercadoCardinals vs. Falcons13.59.8
17Ashton JeantyRaiders at Texans13.410.4
18Jaylen WarrenSteelers at Lions12.810.3
18Javonte WilliamsCowboys vs. Chargers12.810.9
20Rico DowdlePanthers vs. Buccaneers12.710.8
21David MontgomeryLions vs. Steelers12.510.3
22RJ HarveyBroncos vs. Jaguars12.49.8
23Tyrone Tracy Jr.Giants vs. Vikings11.99.8
24Kenneth GainwellSteelers at Lions11.68
25Aaron JonesVikings at Giants11.49.4
26D'Andre SwiftBears vs. Packers11.29.6
26Kyren WilliamsRams at Seahawks11.29.6
28Kenneth Walker IIISeahawks vs. Rams10.89.3
29Omarion HamptonChargers at Cowboys10.69.3
30Tony PollardTitans vs. Chiefs10.28.7
31Kimani VidalChargers at Cowboys9.78.5
32Devin SingletaryGiants vs. Vikings9.58
33Kareem HuntChiefs at Titans9.47.9
33Michael CarterCardinals vs. Falcons9.46.8
35Jacory Croskey-MerrittCommanders vs. Eagles8.88.1
35Kyle MonangaiBears vs. Packers8.87.6
35Tyjae SpearsTitans vs. Chiefs8.86.8
38Chuba HubbardPanthers vs. Buccaneers8.66.8
38Jordan MasonVikings at Giants8.67.8
40Zach CharbonnetSeahawks vs. Rams8.17.4
41Woody MarksTexans vs. Raiders7.86.6
42Rhamondre StevensonPatriots at Ravens7.76.1
43Jeremy McNicholsCommanders vs. Eagles7.15.7
44Blake CorumRams at Seahawks76.5
45Emanuel WilsonPackers at Bears6.75.4
46Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers at Panthers6.25
47Tyler AllgeierFalcons at Cardinals5.75.2
48Isiah PachecoChiefs at Titans5.65
49Nick ChubbTexans vs. Raiders5.54.9
50Alvin KamaraSaints vs. Jets5.44.7
51Devin NealSaints vs. Jets4.84.6
52Dare OgunbowaleTexans vs. Raiders4.64.1
52Isaiah DavisJets at Saints4.63.8
54Samaje PerineBengals at Dolphins4.33.2
54Bhayshul TutenJaguars at Broncos4.33.5
56Jaleel McLaughlinBroncos vs. Jaguars4.13.3
56Brian Robinson Jr.49ers at Colts4.13.9
58Ty JohnsonBills at Browns3.92.6
59Jaylen WrightDolphins vs. Bengals3.53.2
60Keaton MitchellRavens vs. Patriots3.42.5

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

