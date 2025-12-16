2025 Week 16 RB Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts
It's Week 16 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding running backs -- you've come to the right place! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected running back, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected running backs in fantasy football this week.
Who are the top RBs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?
De’Von Achane remains a top option for the Dolphins in their matchup with the Bengals. He posted 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 receptions for 67 yards in his last outing. Cincinnati has allowed steady production to running backs, making Achane an appealing play.
James Cook is another strong start as the Bills take on the Browns. He continues to see a consistent workload and carries a projection of 15.2 fantasy points in Week 16. Cleveland has had difficulties containing opposing ground games, which boosts Cook’s outlook.
Kenneth Gainwell profiles as a sleeper for the Steelers against the Lions. He has seen an uptick in touches and produced 13 carries for 80 yards along with 7 catches for 46 yards in his most recent performance. His involvement makes him a viable flex option.
Which fantasy RB sleepers should I stream for Week 16?
For Week 16, several running back sleepers are in play for fantasy managers looking for streaming options. Alexander Mattison leads the list as he faces the Panthers. His touches have increased in recent weeks, and Carolina has struggled against running backs. The Panthers have allowed 432 rushing yards across their past five games, which puts Mattison in flex consideration.
Michael Carter is another name to target after taking over as Arizona’s lead back when Bam Knight exited with an ankle injury. Carter handled 18 touches and produced 13.4 fantasy points against Houston. With James Conner and Trey Benson out for the season, he becomes a priority streaming option unless Knight is cleared to return.
Kimani Vidal is also worth monitoring for the Chargers. He led the team in snaps while Omarion Hampton handled more touches in his second game back. Vidal finished with 13 touches and 5.8 fantasy points, and Los Angeles continues to operate with a committee approach that offers a reasonable floor for both backs.
Which running backs rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?
Alvin Kamara is a fade against the Buccaneers. His production has been inconsistent, and Tampa Bay has held its own against opposing backs. With an ADP of 4.11 tied to expectations he has not consistently met this season, he is a risky play.
Derrick Henry also carries sit potential in a tough matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore has stifled running backs all year, and Henry’s week-to-week results have varied. The matchup limits his upside.
Miles Sanders is another back to avoid as he faces the Giants. New York has been solid against the run, and Sanders has dealt with injuries throughout the season. His ADP of 6.04 reflects a level of consistency that has not been present.
Week 16 RB Fantasy Football Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
|1
|De'Von Achane
|Dolphins vs. Bengals
|23.5
|18.3
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons at Cardinals
|22.2
|18.2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers at Colts
|21.4
|16.6
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions vs. Steelers
|20.4
|16.4
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles at Commanders
|18.4
|15.6
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts vs. 49ers
|18.2
|15.3
|6
|Chase Brown
|Bengals at Dolphins
|18.2
|14.2
|8
|James Cook
|Bills at Browns
|17.2
|15.6
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers at Bears
|16.5
|13.7
|10
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens vs. Patriots
|16.2
|14.5
|11
|Quinshon Judkins
|Browns vs. Bills
|14.4
|11.8
|12
|Bucky Irving
|Buccaneers at Panthers
|14.1
|11.9
|13
|Breece Hall
|Jets at Saints
|13.9
|12.3
|14
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars at Broncos
|13.6
|11.7
|14
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Patriots at Ravens
|13.6
|10.3
|16
|Emari Demercado
|Cardinals vs. Falcons
|13.5
|9.8
|17
|Ashton Jeanty
|Raiders at Texans
|13.4
|10.4
|18
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers at Lions
|12.8
|10.3
|18
|Javonte Williams
|Cowboys vs. Chargers
|12.8
|10.9
|20
|Rico Dowdle
|Panthers vs. Buccaneers
|12.7
|10.8
|21
|David Montgomery
|Lions vs. Steelers
|12.5
|10.3
|22
|RJ Harvey
|Broncos vs. Jaguars
|12.4
|9.8
|23
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Giants vs. Vikings
|11.9
|9.8
|24
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Steelers at Lions
|11.6
|8
|25
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings at Giants
|11.4
|9.4
|26
|D'Andre Swift
|Bears vs. Packers
|11.2
|9.6
|26
|Kyren Williams
|Rams at Seahawks
|11.2
|9.6
|28
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks vs. Rams
|10.8
|9.3
|29
|Omarion Hampton
|Chargers at Cowboys
|10.6
|9.3
|30
|Tony Pollard
|Titans vs. Chiefs
|10.2
|8.7
|31
|Kimani Vidal
|Chargers at Cowboys
|9.7
|8.5
|32
|Devin Singletary
|Giants vs. Vikings
|9.5
|8
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|Chiefs at Titans
|9.4
|7.9
|33
|Michael Carter
|Cardinals vs. Falcons
|9.4
|6.8
|35
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Commanders vs. Eagles
|8.8
|8.1
|35
|Kyle Monangai
|Bears vs. Packers
|8.8
|7.6
|35
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans vs. Chiefs
|8.8
|6.8
|38
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers vs. Buccaneers
|8.6
|6.8
|38
|Jordan Mason
|Vikings at Giants
|8.6
|7.8
|40
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks vs. Rams
|8.1
|7.4
|41
|Woody Marks
|Texans vs. Raiders
|7.8
|6.6
|42
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots at Ravens
|7.7
|6.1
|43
|Jeremy McNichols
|Commanders vs. Eagles
|7.1
|5.7
|44
|Blake Corum
|Rams at Seahawks
|7
|6.5
|45
|Emanuel Wilson
|Packers at Bears
|6.7
|5.4
|46
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers at Panthers
|6.2
|5
|47
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons at Cardinals
|5.7
|5.2
|48
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs at Titans
|5.6
|5
|49
|Nick Chubb
|Texans vs. Raiders
|5.5
|4.9
|50
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints vs. Jets
|5.4
|4.7
|51
|Devin Neal
|Saints vs. Jets
|4.8
|4.6
|52
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Texans vs. Raiders
|4.6
|4.1
|52
|Isaiah Davis
|Jets at Saints
|4.6
|3.8
|54
|Samaje Perine
|Bengals at Dolphins
|4.3
|3.2
|54
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Jaguars at Broncos
|4.3
|3.5
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos vs. Jaguars
|4.1
|3.3
|56
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|49ers at Colts
|4.1
|3.9
|58
|Ty Johnson
|Bills at Browns
|3.9
|2.6
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|Dolphins vs. Bengals
|3.5
|3.2
|60
|Keaton Mitchell
|Ravens vs. Patriots
|3.4
|2.5
