National Football League
National Football League
2024 NFL roster cuts tracker: Dolphins release QB Mike White
Published Aug. 25, 2024 12:29 p.m. ET
All 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. ET.
We're tracking some of the most notable players who get cut. These players still have a chance to suit up this season, though, as many will be picked up by another team or could return to their original teams' practice squads.
Follow our list of notable preseason cuts for all 32 clubs below:
Miami Dolphins
ADVERTISEMENT
- QB Mike White
Stay tuned for updates!
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cardinals WR Zay Jones, Rams LT Alaric Jackson suspended by NFL
Three takeaways from Bucs-Dolphins: Baker Mayfield ready to go; who’s Miami’s QB2?
-
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland (foot) out 6-8 weeks after record-setting 2023 season
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson: Mac Jones doing 'good job' but reverts to 'Patriot ways'
2024 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
-
Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning
Bill Belichick's possible Hall of Fame induction could be accelerated by new rules
Inside J.J. McCarthy's 'redshirt' season and why it could pay dividends in 2025
in this topic
recommended
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cardinals WR Zay Jones, Rams LT Alaric Jackson suspended by NFL
Three takeaways from Bucs-Dolphins: Baker Mayfield ready to go; who’s Miami’s QB2?
-
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland (foot) out 6-8 weeks after record-setting 2023 season
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson: Mac Jones doing 'good job' but reverts to 'Patriot ways'
2024 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
-
Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning
Bill Belichick's possible Hall of Fame induction could be accelerated by new rules
Inside J.J. McCarthy's 'redshirt' season and why it could pay dividends in 2025