National Football League 2024 NFL roster cuts tracker: Dolphins release QB Mike White Published Aug. 25, 2024 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. ET.

We're tracking some of the most notable players who get cut. These players still have a chance to suit up this season, though, as many will be picked up by another team or could return to their original teams' practice squads.

Follow our list of notable preseason cuts for all 32 clubs below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for updates!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share