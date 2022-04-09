LeBron, Tiger, Serena, Phelps make up Sharpe's Mount Rushmore of sports

National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

Mt. Rushmore is reserved for the best of the best.

With so many iconic athletes having made their marks on professional sports, it could prove difficult to narrow it down to just four who have had the greatest impact on the sports world, but Shannon Sharpe took gave it a go on Friday's episode of "Undisputed."

Let's see who made the cut.

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams got top billing on Sharpe's Mt. Rushmore, and it's hard to argue against her selection when taking a look at the full scope of her storied tennis career. A 23-time major singles winner, Williams owns the record for most majors in the Open Era.

Williams is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist, widely viewed as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, women's tennis player of all-time.

Sharpe's thoughts: "Twenty-three Grand Slam titles, the most in the Open Era. She won gold medals, her and her sister, so I'm good with Serena being No. 1."

2. Michael Phelps

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all-time, with 28 medals to his name, including 23 golds, which is the most all-time for a single Olympian. He also holds the record for most gold medals in individual events 13.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps won eight gold medals, which is the most ever in a single Olympics.

Sharpe's thoughts: "If you think of anything swimming, he's gotta be the first name that comes to your mind."

3. LeBron James

LeBron James' list of accomplishments is never-ending. As an 18-time NBA All-Star, 17-time All-NBA selection, four-time NBA MVP winner, four-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA Finals MVP winner, there's almost no height that James hasn't reached in the NBA.

Currently in second on the NBA's all-time scoring list, he has a chance to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time record within the next year barring injury.

Sharpe's thoughts: "LeBron James is the greatest basketball player. We've been following this man's career since 2000 — it's 2022."

4. Tiger Woods

Though his career has been turbulent, there is no ignoring the absolute force that Woods was on the golf course during his peak. Woods won 14 major championships from 1997 to 2008, four of which came at the Masters. He is the youngest player to win the Masters (1997), and in the same year, he set the record for the largest margin of victory (12 strokes).

Sharpe's thoughts: "Nobody was as dominant as Tiger. I understand he does not have the most majors, but no one was more dominant. His peak was greater than anybody else's peak, and in those early 2000s, when he had all four of the slams on his mantle, that's the greatest stretch of golf we've ever seen. I don't believe we are ever going to see it again."

