National Basketball Association Julius Randle's double-double secures Knicks' spot in NBA Cup quarterfinals Published Nov. 28, 2023 10:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Julius Randle had 25 points and 20 rebounds, RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and the New York Knicks assured themselves of a place in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 115-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

The Knicks were waiting for the end of the game between Miami and Milwaukee to see where they would be seeded in the knockout round. With their huge point differential, they would win the group if the Heat beat the Bucks, or take the Eastern Conference tiebreaker if the Bucks won to clinch Group B.

Reserves Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points and Josh Hart chipped in 17 as the New York bench outscored Charlotte's 50-35.

Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in the draft, scored 18 points and fellow first-rounder Mark Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who were without star point guard LaMelo Ball, who was out with a right ankle injury that could sideline him for a number of games.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York led by as many as 16 points late in the second quarter and had its lead trimmed down to 56-55 with 8:12 to play in the third quarter after the Hornets went on a 11-2 run, capped by five points from Miles Bridges.

It was the closest the Hornets would get as the Knicks outscored them 24-11 the rest of the period to head into the fourth quarter with an 80-66 advantage.

Randle and Barrett combined for 28 points to lead the Knicks to a 53-44 lead at halftime.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Knicks: Host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Julius Randle New York Knicks National Basketball Association

share