Most 3-Pointers in an NBA Game: Single game records by team and player
In today’s NBA, the three-point shot plays a crucial role in the game, influencing strategies and team dynamics. With teams increasingly focusing on long-range shooting, several have set impressive records for three-pointers made in a single game. Keep reading for a list of the teams who have made the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game.
Most 3-pointers made by a team in an NBA game
- 29: Celtics (vs. Knicks, Oct. 22, 2024)
- 29: Bucks (vs. Heat, Dec. 29, 2020)
- 28: Rockets (vs. Thunder, Feb. 2, 2021)
- 28 : Jazz (vs. Hornets, Feb. 22, 2021)
- 27: Rockets (vs, Suns, April 7, 2019)
- 27: Nets (vs. Kings, Feb. 15, 2021)
- 27: Warriors (vs. Thunder, May 8, 2021)
- 27: Jazz (vs. Celtics, Dec. 3, 2021)
- 27: Celtics (vs. Knicks, Nov. 5, 2022)
- 27: Warriors (vs. Trail Blazers, April 9, 2023)
- 27: Rockets (vs. Jazz, March 23, 2024)
What is the record for the most 3-pointers made by a team in a single NBA game?
The Celtics and the Bucks share the record for the most 3-pointers made by a team in a single NBA game with 29 3-pointers. The Bucks broke this record on December 29, 2020 while playing the Heat, and on October 22, 2024, the Celtics tied this record while playing the Knicks on the opening night of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
What is the record for the most 3-pointers made by a player in a single NBA game?
Klay Thompson holds the record for making the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game, with an impressive 14 3-pointers. Thompson broke this record on October 29, 2018, while playing for the Golden State Warriors against the Chicago Bulls.
-
2024 NBA Power Rankings: Separating all 30 teams into six tiers
NBA predictions: Can the Knicks stop the Celtics from repeating?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
NBA predictions: Can anyone stop the Thunder's Western Conference reign?
When does the 2024-25 NBA season start? Schedule, NBA Opening Night
LeBron, Bronny James headline notable father-son duos in sports history
-
2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/Unders for every team, picks
2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Zach Edey favored; Bronny a long shot
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic favored to win award for first time
LeBron James, Bronny make NBA history by playing together in Lakers’ 110-103 win over Minnesota
-
2024 NBA Power Rankings: Separating all 30 teams into six tiers
NBA predictions: Can the Knicks stop the Celtics from repeating?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
NBA predictions: Can anyone stop the Thunder's Western Conference reign?
When does the 2024-25 NBA season start? Schedule, NBA Opening Night
LeBron, Bronny James headline notable father-son duos in sports history
-
2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/Unders for every team, picks
2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Zach Edey favored; Bronny a long shot
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic favored to win award for first time