National Basketball Association Most 3-Pointers in an NBA Game: Single game records by team and player Updated Oct. 23, 2024 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In today’s NBA , the three-point shot plays a crucial role in the game, influencing strategies and team dynamics. With teams increasingly focusing on long-range shooting, several have set impressive records for three-pointers made in a single game. Keep reading for a list of the teams who have made the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game.

Most 3-pointers made by a team in an NBA game

What is the record for the most 3-pointers made by a team in a single NBA game?

The Celtics and the Bucks share the record for the most 3-pointers made by a team in a single NBA game with 29 3-pointers. The Bucks broke this record on December 29, 2020 while playing the Heat, and on October 22, 2024, the Celtics tied this record while playing the Knicks on the opening night of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

What is the record for the most 3-pointers made by a player in a single NBA game?

Klay Thompson holds the record for making the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game, with an impressive 14 3-pointers. Thompson broke this record on October 29, 2018, while playing for the Golden State Warriors against the Chicago Bulls .

