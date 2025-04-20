National Basketball Association
Donovan Mitchell ties Michael Jordan's playoff record in Cavs' Game 1 win over Heat
Updated Apr. 20, 2025 10:20 p.m. ET

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

It was the seventh straight series where Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in Game 1, tying Michael Jordan, who had two streaks of seven games.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and Tyler Herro added 21 for the Heat. They are the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs out of the Play-In Tournament.

Darius Garland added 27 for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Wednesday night. Garland and Jerome each had five 3-pointers for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers were 18-of-43 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland had a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Miami steadily cut it down and got to 98-90 with 7:26 remaining in the fourth. Cleveland put it out of reach, though, with a 13-4 run that included 10 straight points by Jerome, who was taking part in his first playoff game.

Jerome was 6-of-7 from the field, and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

