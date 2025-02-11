2025 NBA Draft No. 1 pick odds: Can Rutgers stars challenge Cooper Flagg?
The NFL season is over, meaning basketball is ready to take center stage.
And nothing connects the two basketball stratospheres — the NBA and college hoops — quite like the NBA Draft.
Who will go No. 1 when the draft kicks off on June 25?
Check out the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 11.
2025 NBA Draft No. 1 pick
Cooper Flagg: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)
Dylan Harper: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ace Bailey: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
VJ Edgecombe: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Kasparas Jakucionis: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Tre Johnson: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
What is there left to say about the freshman Flagg?
As of Feb. 11, the 6-foot-9 forward is putting up 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the third-ranked Blue Devils (20-3). And with that, it has long been an afterthought that he would go No. 1 in June.
So who else is in the running?
Rutgers has the two other freshman stars who have been mentioned in the same breath as Flagg, and that's Harper and Bailey.
Harper is a 6-foot-6 PG who puts up 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights.
Bailey, at 6-foot-10, is a scoring dynamo, averaging 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, while shooting almost 40 percent from beyond the arc.
