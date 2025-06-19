National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Ace Bailey Falls to No. 4 Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is almost here, so I couldn't let one more day pass without giving you another Mock Draft.

You're quite welcome.

Since the big event is almost here, consider my Mock 3.0 my best and final answer regarding how these future stars will be coming off the board.

Once more, shall we?

Duke's Cooper Flagg



1. Dallas Mavericks : Cooper Flagg , F, Duke

My guess is that they flip Daniel Gafford for Jrue Holiday or some guard, and Flagg is the team’s sixth man this season before being ushered in as a starter in his second year. Next season, Dallas for sure will be a top-10 team in the West. They'll likely be in the top eight.

2. San Antonio Spurs : Dylan Harper , G, Rutgers

It’s going to be Harper. Reportedly, he's the only player the Spurs have worked out, or they’ll trade the pick. San Antonio traded for De’Aaron Fox, so they need to sign him to a long-term deal. Or watching the Pacers have multiple ball handlers, do you keep the pick and find a way for them to work together?

3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe , G, Baylor

Do you trade this pick along with a high-priced veteran (Joel Embiid or Paul George), or keep and it see if you can make a run in the depleted East? Edgecombe could start his career as a defensive-minded slasher who shoots like Russell Westbrook did as a rookie (39/27).

4. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey , G/F, Rutgers

Keep an eye on the Hornets trying to package this pick and center Mark Williams in a swing for the fences. The Hornets have a lot of young talent, like Nick Smith, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges that could look like Indiana in a couple years with the right coach. I don’t love a lot of the noise from Bailey lately. He almost seems like a guy who's all about himself.

Rutgers' Ace Bailey

5. Utah Jazz: Jeremiah Fears , PG, Oklahoma

Could he be their modern-day John Stockton? The Jazz have had point guard issues since trading Deron Williams. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George showed flashes last year, but both project more as combo guards.

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson , G, Texas

The Ray Allen comparisons are getting out of control, but he is a 6-foot-5 gunner who can fill it up. He had eight games with 25 points or more as a freshman. Not a bad bet for Rookie of the Year because he’s going to probably average 18 a game on this bad team.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Kon Knueppel , G, Duke

For me, this is one of the toughest players to peg in the draft. What does he look like not playing next to Cooper Flagg? I think the value in Knueppel would be late in the first round, where there’s zero pressure for him to slide into being a role player. And going to a messy New Orleans situation doesn’t help.

Duke's Kon Knueppel

8. Brooklyn Nets: Khaman Maluach , C, Duke

Do you try to play a double-big lineup with Nic Claxton, or do you move him and usher in the 7-foot-2 rim protector from Duke? Brooklyn’s got some of the worst defensive guards in the league.

9. Toronto Raptors: Egor Demin , G, BYU

This pick seems to be for sale. Perhaps the Raptors want to rent Kevin Durant without extending him to make a run at the playoffs. A tall, long point guard with great vision should for sure go in the top 10, but there are still questions about his shooting (27% on 3-pointers).

10. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix): Derik Queen , C, Maryland

I can’t find a slot for Queen, who is the most polished offensive big man in the draft. The Rockets liked rolling with two bigs at a time last year and they just re-upped Steven Adams. But if they make a play for Kevin Durant or Giannis, they’ll likely part with a big.

11. Portland Trailblazers: Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

He's currently cooking in the Bundesliga League. If you saw his highlights and couldn’t see his face or jersey, you would say, "that sure looks like Chet or KD coming out of college." He's got a spindly fram and nice 3-point shot, but you can see big-time potential. And he's only 18.

12. Chicago Bulls: Carter Bryant , F, Arizona

Weird to see a guy who averaged 6.5 ppg coming off the bench being drafted in the lottery, but it’s all about measurements and potential. I don’t see it, but teams see him as a Jalen Williams-type player if he can improve his offense.

Arizona's Carter Bryant

13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento): Joan Beringer, C, France

His stock continues to rise, and that's mostly because his measurements were in line with Jaren Jackson and Myles Turner at the combine. They were raw and taken in the lottery. Beringer is only 18.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta): Collin Murray-Boyles , F, South Carolina

We know they’re going to have scoring. Can they find a little more defense besides Wemby to help lock down the perimeter? Enter CMB — even though this seems rich for a role player. Think Lu Dort but at forward.



15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami): Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain

How set is OKC? The Thunder have two first-round picks and may not even have a roster spot. They don’t have one free agent on the roster. So this feels like a draft and stash.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Orlando Magic): Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

For me, he’s worthy of a top-10 pick, but sliding here actually may be best for his future. The Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane, and Richardson could be starting alongside Ja Morant in year two.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Kasparas Jakucionis , G, Illinois

With Mike Conley turning 38 in October and uncertainty about if Rob Dillingham can be a PG or just a bucket off the bench, this crafty Lithuanian could be the answer.

18 Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

Is it time for the Wizards to draft some grown-ups? Coward is 21, spent three years in college (one in Division III) and can contribute to the rotation right away.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee): Walter Clayton, PG, Florida

The Nets have three guards who are free agents this offseason and while they may grab one in free agency, I expect them to use a first-round pick on a guard.

Walter Clayton and teammates celebrate during 2025 March Madness

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Nique Clifford , G, Colorado State

He feels like a Villanova player — a heart and hustle guy with a relentless motor. Feels like a Josh Hart-type wing, but Clifford did almost double his 3-point output over the last two years. He's 23.

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Thomas Sorber , F, Georgetown

If it seems like the Jazz have too many front-court players. So maybe consider this: The Jazz could look to move on from Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler to try and acquire picks and build the OKC way. Sorber could play as a rookie.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LA Lakers): Will Riley, F, Illinois

Riley is a bouncy 19-year old who played his way into the starting lineup at the end of the season and is for sure a project given his shooting struggles. But the Hawks are loaded on the wing for the next two years and then could look to move one of those and usher Riley in if he’s developed.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana): Asa Newell , Georgia

The five-star recruit had a terrific season for the Bulldogs, capped with a 20-point game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. He doesn’t shoot the three ball great yet, but he is only 19 and shot 74% on FTs, which is often an indicator of future 3-point shooting.

Georgia's Asa Newell

24. OKC Thunder (via LA Clippers): Noah Penda, F, Franca

Penda is an intriguing 20-year-old prospect who has the size and frame of Draymond Green and is — right now, at least — known for his defense. Again, the OKC roster is loaded, so they don’t need someone to help him now.

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph’s

This is the buzziest name at the back half of the first round because he projects as a solid small-ball four thanks to his 3-point shooting. And with three seasons of college hoops, expect him to be in Orlando’s playoff rotation in a year or two.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York): Danny Wolf , PF/C Michigan

Because of his diverse skill set, he could go anywhere from late lottery to the end of the first round. Not a lot of 7-footers move as fluidly as he does and rebound with his tenacity. The 59% on FTs was troubling.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - Liam McNeeley, G/F, UConn

I took heat for not including him in the lottery in any of my mock drafts. And now, as we get closer to the draft, you hear more and more about his range being somewhere between No. 20 and No. 32. On a bad team, can he be like Corey Kispert, a guy who comes off the bench for 10 points a night?

28. Boston Celtics: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Do they trade this pick to rent a scorer with Jayson Tatum out? Do they draft a big with all the Porzingis uncertainty and with Al Horford likely leaving in free agency? I like Kalkbrenner more than most folks.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland): Maxime Raynaud, F/C, Stanford

He's a fascinating prospect from France who went to Stanford. And over the course of four years, he became one of the best 7-footers in the country. Can he be Myles Turner in Year 3 of his rookie deal?

30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Drake Powell, F, UNC

Powell had an up-and-down freshman year, topped by an 18-point showing against Michigan State in November. He's hyper-athletic and only 19 but he's offensively challenged at this point. You’re buying the upside.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

