National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Who goes after Cooper Flagg? Published May. 13, 2025 6:06 p.m. ET

How about Dallas getting the first pick in the NBA Draft lottery after having less than a 2% chance?

Talk about beating the odds.

Good on you, Mavs. This could be just what the doctor ordered after that whole Luka-to-Los Angeles saga. But I digress.

What I do want to do is dive into my second NBA mock draft, which is my first with a clearer picture of how teams will select. And it comes as no surprise that I have Duke's Cooper Flagg coming off the board first.

As for the rest? Well, you'll have to keep reading to find out where I have some of the top draft prospects landing.

1. Dallas Mavericks : Cooper Flagg , F, Duke

Conspiracy theories are fun, but let’s deal in reality: The Mavs could take this pick and trade it in a package for Giannis. Or take Flagg and start to build around him. Options galore. A Flagg-Lively backline would be formidable for years to come.

2. San Antonio Spurs : Ace Bailey , G/F, Rutgers

The Spurs drafted Stephon Castle and traded for De’Aaron Fox, so you’d think their backcourt is set. Bailey is hyper-athletic and a slasher with great length. He could ultimately be a two or three or a small-ball big at 6-foot-9.

3. Philadelphia 76ers : Dylan Harper , G, Rutgers

Dylan is the son of Ron Harper and is a strong 6-foot-6 combo guard who just needs to improve his shooting (33% on a low volume) to become an All-Star. Perhaps Philly needs to build around him, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

4. Charlotte Hornets : Jeremiah Fears , PG, Oklahoma

I need to see more of the LaMelo Ball-Brandon Miller combo, but can you surround them with enough skill to be a playoff team in the weak East? Is it worth trying LaMelo off the ball? That could be an option since Fears has major upside.

5. Utah Jazz : VJ Edgecombe , G, Baylor

With Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson in their final years, they become valuable trade chips for contenders who are looking to bolster their bench. Edgecombe turns 20 at the end of July, and it’s not crazy to think that in three years, he’ll be the top player from this draft whose name is not Flagg.

6. Washington Wizards : Tre Johnson , G, Texas

This is a team in need of … everything. The Wizards have to just grab the best player on the board. And Johnson, who turned 19 in March, is a scoring machine who shot 39% on 3s.

7. New Orleans Pelicans : Kasparas Jakucionis , G, Illinois

The Pelicans would love Fears or Johnson to fall here. But in the absence of both, perhaps they give a long look at the 6-foot-6 Lithuanian. He might see playing time as a rookie, given the Achilles injury to DeJounte Murray.

8. Brooklyn Nets : Derik Queen , C, Maryland

The Nets will be flushed with cap room, and they will be a team to watch this summer. Queen will instantly be a fan favorite. He had a fantastic freshman season with the Terps, capped with a game-winner against Colorado State, followed by a 27-point game against eventual champ Florida.

9. Toronto Raptors : Khaman Maluach , C, Duke

The Raptors are locked into a core of Ingram, Barrett, Quickley and Barnes. But are they even a Play-In team? I’m not sure Maluach is ready to contribute, but he can be the rim protector they need.

10. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix): Kon Knueppel , G, Duke

The Rockets should make a run at Giannis, but they desperately need shooters. Knueppel is one of the best shooters in the draft.

11. Portland Trail Blazers : Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

I'm going to keep Richardson here, and that's partially because there’s only one more year left on the Anfernee Simons deal. He could be a valuable trade piece for a contender at the deadline, opening the door for Richardson to slide in alongside Scott Henderson.

12. Chicago Bulls : Danny Wolf , PF/C Michigan

The Bulls have good players that don’t really fit together, but there’s only one more year of Nik Vucevic (thankfully). This will pave the way for Wolf to be the high-IQ big alongside the promising Matas Buzelis.

13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento): Collin Murray-Boyles , F, South Carolina

The Hawks' frontline will lose Clint Capela and Larry Nance. And Murray-Boyles would work as the backup to Onyeka Okongwu.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta): Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

The Spurs are an intriguing team that has draft capital, young stars and a very solid rotation. Essengue is 6-foot-10 and could use another year overseas to gain weight because he makes Chet Holmgren look heavy.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami): Carter Bryant , F, Arizona

This is the type of guy who didn’t do much in college. He had one double-digit scoring game in his final 17 games, but he profiles as an awesome 3-and-D wing as he develops. And he's only 19.

16. Orlando Magic : Egor Demin , G, BYU :

This would be a gift for the Magic. They could use a big guard to pair with Jalen Suggs. Demin has massive upside due to length, skill and hoops IQ, and if he improves his 3-point shot, we’re looking at an All-Star.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Alex Condon, C, Florida

Condon is a shot-blocking international center to back up their shot-blocking international center, Rudy Gobert? Sure.

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm

The 18-year-old scoring guard reminds me of a taller Goran Dragic. Yes, two guards for Washington makes sense because they’re already sick of my guy Jordan Poole.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee): Nique Clifford , G, Colorado State

He had a tremendous college career at Colorado and CSU, capped with a brilliant season when he nearly doubled his 3-point output from 2024. He does it all and could possibly be an Austin Reaves-type surprise next year for the Nets.

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Thomas Sorber , F, Georgetown

Feels like the Heat could go a million different directions, and that includes maybe trading Bam Adebayo. Sorber was one of the best shot blockers in the country last season before suffering an injury.

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Will Riley, F, Illinois

Riley started his college career with 31 points, and although he’s only 19, he could contend for minutes in a year on the wing for the rebuilding Jazz.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers): Walter Clayton, PG, Florida

He’s going to be a fan favorite pretty quickly in Atlanta. Trae Young has one year left before his player option. Yes, that discussion is underway.

23. Indiana Pacers : Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

If the Pacers lose Myles Turner in free agency, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Big East could be a solid replacement. He could also be a great lob threat from Haliburton.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): Joan Beringer, C, France

Beringer is only 18, and he’s a draft-and-stash candidate who could join the Thunder in a couple of years when the Isaiah Hartenstein contract ends.

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Miles Byrd, G/F, San Diego State

Ideally, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound SG could improve his shot and develop into a 3-and-D player. But his offensive limitations might force him back to school for one more season.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York): Yaxel Lendeborg, F/C, Michigan

If he fares well at the NBA combine this week, expect him to stay in the draft rather than return to college. He transferred to Michigan after a big year last year at UAB (17.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg), where, at 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, he was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston): Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn

He's an ultra-talented point guard, and he might crack the rotation as a rookie because the Nets' backcourt situation remains muddled. I admit to being way higher on Pettiford than many.

28. Boston Celtics : Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

This is the buzziest name this week in draft circles after committing to Duke. He only played six games for the Cougars before a shoulder injury ended his campaign. In 2022, he played DIII. Then he transferred to Eastern Washington. Now 21, he’s 6-foot-6 and has rounded out his game to the point that he could go top 20 — or return to play at Duke.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland): Asa Newell , Georgia

He's only 19, but he’s an old-school back-to-the-basket big. He's also athletic and shot 74% on FTs, which portends the potential of a 3-point future.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC): Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

The Clippers have one of the oldest point guard groups in the league with James Harden (35), Kris Dunn (31) and Patty Mills (36). Philon has first-round potential and shot 51% from the floor as a freshman for the Tide.

