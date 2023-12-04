Major League Baseball Yankees' pressure meter approaching all-time high amid Juan Soto trade talks Published Dec. 4, 2023 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Juan Soto sweepstakes are in a precarious position — for the New York Yankees, anyway.

The longer the Yankees wait to trade for Soto, the more other team executives shout hurrahs. Hal Steinbrenner's club cannot yield from its current standing: the favorite to land Soto. The Bronx Bombers are in too slippery of a spot, particularly with their fan base's expectations, to mess up this deal after enduring their worst season in three decades.

For weeks now, the Yankees have been linked to Soto, the 25-year-old four-time Silver Slugger who makes too much sense in pinstripes. His left-handed bat could crush home runs to Yankee Stadium's short porch on a daily basis. His affinity for being clutch — Soto had a 1.015 OPS with runners in scoring position last season — would elevate New York's recent scoring struggles. His insistence on reaching free agency after the 2024 season would give the Yankees a full year to convince him to stay long term.

And for those who know the Padres superstar well, there's no doubt he'd flourish in the Bronx.

"Because he loves the game of baseball," Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who coached Soto during his first four-plus years in Washington, said Monday at the winter meetings. "I'll tell you a story: First time I ever met him, I just asked him, what motivates you? What drives you? And the first thing he said was, I love baseball. And that's all I wanted to hear. So he'll handle it very well.

"I love him. He's a competitor. He's one of the purest hitters in the game. But he's a game changer. I've always wished him the best. Whoever does get him, if San Diego decides to keep him, they know they got a good one. But wherever he ends up, they're going to get a really good player."

So, what's the hold up? Pitchers like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt, apparently.

The Padres are reportedly seeking an enormous haul from any team serious about acquiring Soto. For the Yankees, part of that haul would appear to involve King, who finished the 2023 season with a 1.88 ERA across his final eight starts, and Schmidt, who had a 4.64 ERA in 159 innings and 32 starts last year. New York could surely use King and Schmidt to support ace Gerrit Cole, as well as Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes, both of whom had disastrous seasons. But does holding onto both unproven starters justify missing out on a year (or more) of Soto?

Who would you start a franchise with, Juan Soto or Ronald Acuña Jr.?

While the Yankees continue to deliberate that question, other teams are wagging their tails for Soto. Trade talks are not happening in a vacuum, of course. Clubs like the Blue Jays and Cubs are also reportedly in the mix for Soto, with the latter team in particular sporting a farm system deep enough to get a trade like this done. And now that the Mariners sent Jarred Kelenic (and millions in cash) to the Braves, those at the winter meetings are wondering whether that salary dump was designed to make room for a certain Japanese icon whose free agency has consumed the annual industry gathering.

Underlying any Soto trade is the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. If one of the reported suitors to land Ohtani, like the Dodgers, Blue Jays or Cubs, miss out on signing the two-way superstar, those teams are likely to pivot to the second-flashiest name available in Soto. So, it would be in the Yankees' absolute best interest to trade for Soto before Ohtani goes off the board. As of now, reports surmise that Ohtani's decision could be announced within the week and is potentially holding up a Soto deal.

The Padres, meanwhile, might not be able to afford to hold onto Soto much longer — on multiple fronts. The club reportedly took out a $50 million loan in September and is now looking to cut payroll upon the recent passing of owner Peter Siedler, while the roster needs to reload its pitching to even think about competing next year. Thus, the Padres' push to include either King and/or Schmidt in a haul from the Yankees.

As pressure mounts for both teams, it's reaching a boiling point for the one in New York. The Yankees are in no position to let down their fan base — again — before the 2024 season even begins. While Brian Cashman laid down the groundwork months ago to land pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto by attending his no-hitter in Japan, acquiring him would not address the club's biggest concern this offseason. But trading for Soto does, and it would generate legitimate excitement and title expectations heading into 2024.

The Yankees must move now, before it's too late.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

