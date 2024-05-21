Injured Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for the first time since spring training
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole thinks he could return to a major league mound in June after facing hitters for the first time since spring training.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, wearing a full pinstriped uniform, threw 20 pitches to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jamai Jones before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.
Cole had thrown five bullpen sessions before the batting practice. The 33-year-old right-hander, sidelined by elbow nerve inflammation and edema, said he will have one or two more BP sessions before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
