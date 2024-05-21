Major League Baseball
Injured Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for the first time since spring training
Injured Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for the first time since spring training

Published May. 21, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole thinks he could return to a major league mound in June after facing hitters for the first time since spring training.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, wearing a full pinstriped uniform, threw 20 pitches to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jamai Jones before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.

Cole had thrown five bullpen sessions before the batting practice. The 33-year-old right-hander, sidelined by elbow nerve inflammation and edema, said he will have one or two more BP sessions before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

