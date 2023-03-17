World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic live updates: Puerto Rico leads Mexico

Updated Mar. 17, 2023 8:29 p.m. EDT

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in the quarterfinal stage, and Friday's slate features an anticipated matchup between Puerto Rico and Mexico. The action takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, where the rest of the World Baseball Classic games will be held.

To get to this point, Mexico took care of business in its final game of Pool play against Canada, 10-3, on Wednesday and advanced first out of Pool C. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico qualified as Pool D's runner-up behind a Venezuela team with a perfect record. Puerto Rico's clutch victory over the Dominican Republic secured its position in the quarterfinal.

The winner of today's game will go up against Japan in the semifinal.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20. 

Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app. View the full schedule here.

Here are the top plays!

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

On the board

Puerto Rico tallied the first run of the game with a sac fly to deep right field by Emmanuel Rivera, allowing Kiké Hernández to score.

Back-to-back home runs

Javier Báez launched a home run that result in two points, and then Eddie Rosario followed it up with another homer, putting Puerto Rico ahead 4-0 at the top of the first inning.

Javier Báez and Eddie Rosario go back-to-back as Puerto Rico takes a 4-0 lead over Mexico

Javier Báez and Eddie Rosario go back-to-back as Puerto Rico takes a 4-0 lead over Mexico
Javier Báez and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back home runs as Puerto Rico took a 4-0 lead over Mexico in the Quarterfinal of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Mexico responds

After a dominant first inning for Puerto Rico, Mexico began composing its response in the second, starting with this homer by Isaac Paredes to make it 4-1.

Isaac Paredes crushes a solo home run, trimming the Puerto Rico lead over Mexico to 4-1

Isaac Paredes crushes a solo home run, trimming the Puerto Rico lead over Mexico to 4-1
Isaac Paredes crushed a solo home run that trimmed the Puerto Rico lead over Mexico to 4-1.

Deep dive

Puerto Rico's Hernández made a beautiful diving catch to send Joey Menses off the field and maintain the lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

