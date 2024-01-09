Major League Baseball Shōta Imanaga reportedly signs with Chicago Cubs Updated Jan. 9, 2024 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shōta Imanaga has signed with the Chicago Cubs, per USA Today.

Imanaga, dubbed the "Throwing Philosopher," spent the past eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

He was selected by the BayStars in the first round of the 2015 NPB draft and sports a career 2.96 ERA and 3.93 K/BB ratio. The 5-foot-10 lefty's career record is 64-10. He's a two-time All-Star in the NPB, was the Central League's strikeout champion last season, and pitched a no-hitter on June 7, 2022. He also started for Japan in 2023 World Baseball Classic championship, which the squad won 3-2.

Imanaga projects as a mid-rotation starter. FOX Sports' Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Imanaga, who ranked 24th in his MLB free-agency rankings:

He's no Yamamoto, but Imanaga followed up an excellent showing in the World Baseball Classic with an outstanding campaign in NPB. He posted a career-high 29.2% strikeout rate that ranked tops among all qualified starters — yes, even ahead of Yamamoto, who was second at 26.6%. Imanaga attacks with a low-90s heater, two different breaking balls, and, of course, a nasty splitter — and his entire arsenal plays up due to plus command. He's an exciting option for teams seeking left-handed starting pitching that might not want to mess around in the Snell/Montgomery level of the market.





