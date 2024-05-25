Major League Baseball Prostate Cancer Foundation Home Run Challenge raises awareness, funds for research Updated May. 25, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are joining forces once again to support prostate cancer research through the PCF Home Run Challenge, and PCF Founder and Chairman Michael Milken stopped by Saturday's FOX Sports broadcast between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds to talk about the cause.

"We started 28 years ago with the idea of keeping Dad in the game," Milken said. "Coming out to major league ballparks and reminding Dad to get that simple test for prostate cancer. We had an early warning system, but most men don't get it. And so the goal with Major League Baseball has been, during this period of time — and this is our 28th season — to raise awareness and raise funds for prostate cancer."

From now through Father's Day on June 16, the PCF Team is traveling to MLB parks around the country and meeting fans and players alike, including stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and more.

Fans can get involved by tracking their favorite team's home runs, taking PCF's baseball trivia challenges, and entering to win signed baseball memorabilia. New prizes are offered every week on PCF.org/HomeRunChallenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can also make a donation anytime leading up to Father's Day on June 16. Every donation of $5000 or more will earn entry into a drawing for a luxury All-Star Game getaway for two, including five-star acommodations and a $500 hotel credit. Learn more here.

The PCF was founded to fund the most promising research into new treatments and cures for prostate cancer. Now, for the 29th season, the group is raising awareness and funds to support the cause.

To date, the Home Run Challenge has raised more than $70 million for prostate cancer research.

"It's been amazing, this program that FOX has really been behind and what we've been able to achieve," Milken said. "We now have 20 new therapies that have been approved for men."

PCF supporters have been to more than 500 games in every MLB ballpark and participated in more than 1,000 broadcasts. That included Saturday during the MLB broadcast on FOX.

With one in every eight men in the U.S. being diagnosed with prostate cancer, it's clearly an important cause, and the good news is that the disease is highly treatable.

share