Major League Baseball
Orioles sale clears another step with ownership committee's approval
Major League Baseball

Orioles sale clears another step with ownership committee's approval

Published Mar. 8, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET

The sale of the Baltimore Orioles has been approved by a Major League Baseball ownership committee in one of several steps toward finalizing the purchase, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the approval hadn't been announced.

The sale still has to go before MLB's executive council and then must be approved by 75% of all owners before it can be closed.

Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein reached an agreement in January to buy the Orioles for $1.725 billion. Cal Ripken Jr. and Grant Hill are part of the investor group headed by Rubenstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angelos family has been in control of the Orioles since 1993, when Peter Angelos purchased the team for $173 million. Angelos' son John is the team's current chairman.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Baltimore Orioles
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB's best catchers: Ranking the top 10 for 2024

MLB's best catchers: Ranking the top 10 for 2024

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes