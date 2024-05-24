Major League Baseball MLB at Rickwood Field: Schedule, date, teams Updated May. 24, 2024 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In June 2024, MLB will honor the Negro Leagues with a regular season matchup between two NL teams. Rickwood Field was the home to the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. It is also the oldest professional ballpark in the United States.

Here's everything you need to know about this special event including the date, teams and more:

When is the MLB game at Rickwood Field?

The MLB at Rickwood Field game will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on FOX.

MLB at Rickwood Field Schedule

This MLB at Rickwood Field event will actually feature both a minor league and major league game:

MiLB Game

Montgomery Biscuits vs. Birmingham Barons - 7 p.m. ET

MLB Game

Where is Rickwood Field?

Rickwood Field is located in Birmingham, Alabama. Opened in 1910, some of the greatest players in baseball's history took the field here from Willie Mays to Jackie Robinson.

