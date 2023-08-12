Major League Baseball
MLB reduces José Ramírez's suspension for fighting to two games
Major League Baseball

MLB reduces José Ramírez's suspension for fighting to two games

Updated Aug. 12, 2023 1:33 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball's best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He'll likely be back in Cleveland's lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joe Burrow 'progressing as he should' after first throwing session since injury

Joe Burrow 'progressing as he should' after first throwing session since injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes