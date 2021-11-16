Major League Baseball MLB Free Agent Tracker: Noah Syndergaard jumping to Angels, Eduardo Rodríguez joining Tigers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The main focus of MLB's offseason so far is an uncertain labor situation.

As FOX Sports MLB writer Pedro Moura recently wrote in a story titled "Uncertainty reigns as MLB offseason of CBA negotiations and labor strife begins": "Within the industry, the widespread expectation is that [the CBA] will expire without a new agreement reached and that the league’s owners will then formally lock out the players. The question is: After that date, how long will it take the two sides to reach a new agreement?"

Despite all of this, there is still action happening in the free-agent market, including a couple of well-known names already on the move. Here are the biggest moves so far, with analysis from FOX Sports MLB writer Jake Mintz.

Nov. 16: SP Noah Syndergaard agrees to deal with Angels

The deal: The big right-hander has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal, pending a physical.

Key stats: Syndergaard is 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA across six seasons, but he pitched only two innings (9.00 ERA) in 2021.

Why it matters: The Angels need some pitching help beyond Shohei Ohtani, as their 4.96 runs allowed per game was the eighth-worst mark in the league last season. Syndergaard is a former All-Star who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. When healthy, Syndergaard has some of the nastiest stuff in the sport. Now he has a hefty one-year deal to get back to that point and prove he deserves a longer deal.

Ben Verlander reacts to Noah Syndergaard’s one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and explains what this means for Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

JAKE'S GRADES

Angels: B+

There’s no such thing as a bad one-year contract. Even if Syndergaard can’t stay healthy or struggles mightily, the long-term risk for Anaheim is zero. And Syndergaard gives Anaheim — a team mired in mediocrity for the past half-decade, largely due to its inconsistent starting pitching — a second frontline starter to pair with Ohtani.

On the flip side, since undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2020, Thor has made just two MLB appearances, both one-inning stints in the final week of 2021. So while there’s a lot of upside here — 2016 Syndergaard was mind-blowingly good — there's also a ton of risk, considering recent injury history. Relying on Syndergaard for more than 130-150 innings is unrealistic, which means the Angels need to add at least another arm or two (and an impact bat, and some depth) if they want to make noise in 2022. If Thor is the beginning of a larger plan, great, but if this is the biggest move of Anaheim’s offseason, it’s not going to jolt the franchise out of irrelevance.

Mets: Incomplete

It’s all about optics. Letting a high-risk arm such as Syndergaard walk isn’t a problem if it appears that the Mets did due diligence and are set on acquiring another, more reliable, high-level arm. But … the Mets don’t have a GM right now, which means everything going on in MetsWorld is bathed in an aura of illegitimacy.

Whoever is running baseball operations in Queens extended Syndergaard a qualifying offer, which, had he accepted it, would have kept Thor in NYC for another year at $18 million. That same front office was unwilling to up the ante by another $3M, thus allowing a franchise cornerstone to waltz his way to Orange County. If the Mets backfill Thor’s rotation spot with, say, Kevin Gausman or Robbie Ray and bring back Marcus Stroman, then this is much ado about nothing. But the organization has not earned itself the benefit of the doubt, so until the dust settles, I can’t really give this a grade.

Syndergaard: A-

For Syndergaard, the math was simple: The extra $3 million Anaheim was willing to pay was more than enough to justify a change of scenery. If Thor can stay healthy and log at least 125 quality innings for the Angels, he’ll get a nice multiyear deal next season. If he can’t, well, he got 3 million extra bucks. Also, this contract is good news for Stroman, Justin Verlander and the rest of the free-agent pitching class.

Nov. 15: SP Eduardo Rodríguez agrees to deal with Tigers

The deal: The left-hander has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $77 million deal to head to Detroit.

Key stats: Rodríguez was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 185 strikeouts for the Red Sox in the 2021 regular season. He threw 12.2 innings with a 4.97 ERA in the postseason.

Why it matters: Rodríguez was a key part of the Red Sox rotation, particularly in the postseason. Boston won two of his three playoff starts, including Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros, a series the Red Sox ultimately lost. The six-year veteran will be one of the more experienced members of a Detroit staff that is young yet carries a lot of promise, with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal leading the way.

JAKE'S GRADES

Tigers: A-

There's no such thing as being fashionably late. The Tigers showed up to the free-agent party at the specified time and jumped into the deep pool of starting pitching before the CBA hullabaloo is set to kick off Dec. 1. Inking E-Rod to a five-year pact is a strong statement of intent from the brass in Detroit that the Tigers are ready to compete again after a multiyear rebuilding project. Expecting them to win the division in 2022 might be a bit optimistic, but Rodríguez will be just 29 next season and should be able to contribute deep into this contract.

Rodríguez also comes with some upside. He was one of if not the single unluckiest pitcher last season, as a startlingly low number of his batted balls were turned into outs. Boston’s less-than-stellar defense is mostly to blame. If the Tigers can put together an average defense, expect E-Rod’s ERA to begin better reflecting his peripheral numbers. Also, don’t forget the Venezuelan lefty had a nasty case of COVID-19 last year, which led to a scary myocarditis diagnosis. With a full offseason and spring training, Rodríguez should be more comfortable and prepared leading into 2022.

Red Sox: B

Expect the Red Sox to replace Rodríguez with another free-agent starter to pair with healthy Chris Sale, big boss Nate Eovaldi and sneaky-good-in-October Nick Pivetta. I'm not too worried about Boston letting E-Rod walk. The organization never seemed particularly intent on bringing him back.

Rodríguez: A

Detroit is a sneaky great town. The Tigers are going to be good soon, but not right away, so Rodríguez can ease into his new surroundings for a season. Comerica is a good ballpark to pitch in. Pitchers love throwing to recent Tigers acquisition Tucker Barnhart. The $15.4M average annual value is a bit higher than most people thought E-Rod would get. I’d switch lives with him, you betcha.

Detroit’s Horology Community: A+

The Tigers have also been connected with another time enthusiast, Carlos Correa. You probably remember Game 3 of the ALCS, when Rodríguez mocked Correa’s "It’s My Time" celebration after carving through Houston’s lineup. Correa later said he loved the gesture and thinks stuff like that is great for the game. Well, if the Tigers can land both ends of that playful beef, Detroit’s horology community (horology is the study of time) would be through the roof.

