MLB All-Star Game 2022: Ty France, Tommy Edman among biggest snubs

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Can you hear it? That's the sound of all 30 MLB fan bases in utter shock over some of their favorite players being left off the All-Star teams.

Yes, right now, every team in baseball has fans looking at the All-Star rosters and genuinely thinking: "Where in the world is Player X? This is a disgrace!"

It's snub season.

Justin Verlander makes ninth All-Star Game; Ty France snubbed Ben Verlander breaks down the American League All-Stars, including the starters, reserves, pitchers and snubs.

Before we begin the All-Snub team, let's get the crucial caveat out of the way: It is entirely possible that some of the players listed below will be invited to Los Angeles as injury replacements, and I'll be thrilled to see them celebrated all the same during the All-Star festivities. For example, four players from last year's All-Snub team — Whit Merrifield, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and Freddy Peralta — were ultimately named 2021 All-Stars.

Plus, this isn't about tearing down the players who were selected on the first go-around. There are always more deserving players than there are spots, and I'm not interested in arguing why one player specifically belongs over another — especially with the rule that at least one player from every team must be chosen (a rule I wholeheartedly support).

This is just about highlighting players who've had sensational first halves, performances that had us thinking they'd surely be L.A.-bound.

Does Juan Soto deserve to be an All-Star? Ben Verlander breaks down the National League All-Stars, including the starters, reserves, pitchers and snubs.

Most of all, this exercise is about what we're all feeling as fans right now: How could they determine that my favorite team's great player isn't All-Star-worthy? He has been amazing! This is ridiculous! Let's get angry!

C Will Smith, Dodgers

The strange thing about Smith's season is that after his huge 2021, it felt like he was ready to firmly establish himself as the best catcher in the game. Instead, he has merely been very good, producing well above league average at the plate while doing the dirty work behind the dish for one of the best teams in baseball. He sure looks like an All-Star; it just wasn't meant to be this season.

1B Ty France, Mariners

For all the elation surrounding the win streak — through Sunday, Seattle had won eight straight, 11 of 12 and 16 of 19 — and rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez making the team as a 21-year-old, Mariners fans (including me) got quite the rude surprise when they learned that their breakout star first baseman is not an All-Star.

France came up short in the fan voting for the AL's starting first base spot to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which was no huge shock, considering Vladdy's overwhelming popularity and fame. But it was then assumed that France would make the team as Seattle's no-brainer representative, and Rodríguez might be the one on the outside looking in.

Instead, it appears that the few weeks France missed due to an unlucky injury might have cost him his ASG invite. It seems likely that he could replace the injured Yordan Alvarez, but until that happens, the displeasure will continue to be voiced.

1B Josh Bell, Nationals

Rather than make a case for a deserving DH, I'll take this opportunity to stump for another first baseman in Bell, who has been tremendous this season for a bad Nationals team. His overall offensive production does not look all that different from that of his All-Star teammate, Juan Soto.

Bell is one of the best switch-hitters in the league and looks like perhaps the most appealing position player on the market with the trade deadline approaching.

2B Brandon Drury, Reds

Drury has played more third base than second for Cincinnati this season, but he's worthy at either spot. After spending the early part of his career as a completely average infielder for the D-backs, Drury bounced around a few organizations before finding a home with the Reds.

The 29-year-old didn't sign with Cincinnati until March 21 and batted ninth on Opening Day, but he quickly established himself as one of the team's best hitters. He now regularly occupies the two-hole for a Reds team that has been much more respectable as of late following a historically awful start.

SS Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Edman's seamless transition from second base to shortstop has unlocked what I believe to be the best infield in baseball in St. Louis. And while a large portion of his WAR totals is grounded in his stellar defense, Edman's bat has been more than good enough to warrant a selection.

3B Austin Riley, Braves

Riley has essentially been every bit as good as he was last season, when he finished seventh in NL MVP and won the Silver Slugger for the World Series champions, yet he is somehow flying way under the radar.

I suppose that's what happens when your team has five other All-Stars, not including Matt Olson, and NL ROY candidates in Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. But still, Riley is a full-blown superstar, and he deserved his first All-Star nod this season.

OF Brandon Nimmo, Mets

As we all freak out about how much money Aaron Judge has made in his walk year, it's worth noting how good of a position impending free agent Nimmo has put himself in as well. His offensive production is a tad down from the past two seasons, but his defense in center field has improved markedly, making him a much more appealing player as he enters free agency.

OF Taylor Ward, Angels

We've been saying it for years: When will the Angels build a playoff team around Taylor Ward? Jokes aside, Ward's offensive breakout has been incredible to watch. He's a shade below qualifying for the batting title, but he has had plenty of playing time and ranks as one of the best hitters in the sport.

OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

He's not a sexy pick, but this guy is one of the best outfielders in the league, and he would unquestionably be joining David Bednar as a Pirates representative had he not gotten off to a slow start.

Since June 9, Reynolds' OPS is over 1.000, and he's playing quality defense in center field. He's so good that if you are coming up with potential trades for your team to acquire Reynolds, just know that what you're offering is almost certainly not enough.

SP Carlos Rodón, Giants

Rodón finished off the Padres with a 99 mph fastball on Saturday and bounced off the mound in triumph, putting an exclamation point on an oh-so-rare complete game in the year 2022.

The Giants have started to slip lately, but Rodón continues to steamroller opponents. He is clearly on a mission to prove that he deserved a free-agent deal closer to what Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman got than the two-year, $44 million deal he ultimately signed. With an opt-out after this season, Rodón might still get that opportunity.

SP Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

He hasn't been as dominant the past month, but Gausman remains the FIP king among starting pitchers this season, at a ridiculous 1.67. He's more than deserving of representing Toronto alongside his rotation mate, Alek Manoah.

SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies

You could argue for Wheeler's teammate, Aaron Nola, to be included on this team, too, but I'll push for Wheeler. He has been a touch more dominant, and he's the guy Phillies owner John Middleton once said he wouldn't trade for Babe Ruth. We don't know if Middleton would trade Nola for Babe Ruth, so I'm going to play it safe and give the edge to Wheeler.

SP Kyle Wright, Braves

As mentioned, it's not like the Braves have a shortage of All-Stars, but my goodness, what a year Wright is having after his unlikely heroics in relief during the World Series last October.

As a former first-round pick, Wright is not an underdog story, but I still marvel at the degree to which he has put it all together this season.

SP Dylan Cease, White Sox

This White Sox's season sure hasn't gone as planned, but Cease and his spectacular mustache have stepped up big-time to anchor the rotation, particularly while Lance Lynn was injured.

The 2017 Jose Quintana trade with the Cubs always felt like it was about Eloy Jiménez, with Cease the intriguing throw-in, but the 26-year-old right-hander is looking like he might have been the big prize after all.

RP Michael King, Yankees

The Yankees appropriately lead MLB with six All-Star selections, so it's not like their fans won't have plenty to cheer for next week. But if I were to add one more Yankee, it'd be King, who has been an incredible, multi-inning weapon for Aaron Boone and a key ingredient to what has been the best pitching staff in baseball.

He's also flat-out nasty:

RP Devin Williams, Brewers

I was skeptical that we'd ever see Williams as good as he was in his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020. He hasn't reached quite that level this season, but he has been awfully close and markedly more consistent than he was in 2021.

Plus, who doesn't want to watch him throw the airbender in the All-Star Game?

RP John Schreiber, Red Sox

Easily one of my favorite parts of any All-Star Game is the little-known reliever with a microscopic ERA who makes the roster for the first (and often only) time.

This year's prime example is D-backs left-hander Joe Mantiply. But I would have loved to have seen Schreiber, who was relatively anonymous before this season, make it as well. That said, as arguably the best reliever on the Red Sox, Schreiber isn't an anonymous reliever anymore.

People know John Schreiber now. As they should. He's really good!

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He lives in D.C. but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_ .

