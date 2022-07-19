Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: American League edges National League 3-2 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game took place Tuesday, and it was one for the books.

In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League was hoping to close the gap with the American League, which owned a 46-43-2 lead in the series entering the contest.

All hopes were ultimately dashed when Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to give the AL a 3-2 lead. That was enough to extend the junior circuit's streak to nine wins, with the AL improving to 21-5-1 since 1994.

Stanton, who grew up in Los Angeles, was awarded the game's MVP in front of 50 friends and family. It was his first All-Star Game appearance since 2017. He became the first Yankee to win the honor since Mariano Rivera in 2013 and first Yankees position player since Derek Jeter in 2000.

The NL scored two runs in the first innings but couldn't manufacture anything else the rest of the game.

The Houston Astros' Framber Valdez got the win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin got the loss, something he has avoided thus far in the regular season. The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan were the starting pitchers.

American League All-Stars vs. National League All-Stars

Here are the top moments from the Midsummer Classic!

The streak continues

The American League held on for a 3-2 win and extended its winning streak to nine games.

Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to slam the door on the NL.

The AL also came out on top in the infamous trash review.

Julio!

Liam Hendriks entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs. Travis d'Arnaud flied out to center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and Hendriks yelled out to him to not throw the ball into the bleachers.

'Wesley'

In 1978, budding star Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr. was murdered while playing for the California Angels. Tom Rinaldi explores his life and legacy in an eight-part podcast.

The first two episodes are out now.

Heads-up

When Ryan Helsley is throwing gas, any ball off the bat is coming at you hard. Just ask Jake Cronenworth, whose face narrowly missed meeting the ball.

Helsley held the AL scoreless, and the score remained 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Waterworks

Hurry, grab a tissue before watching a young fan tell Kershaw about his late grandfather, who wanted to meet the Dodgers' starter but never did.

What would you say?

If someone had told Jose Trevino at the beginning of the season that he would be an All-Star, he would've been almost speechless.

"Exactly," he said sarcastically. "Right."

He ripped a single to right but was left stranded in the top of the seventh.

Mini-jam

Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino were mic'd up for the bottom of the sixth inning. Cortes got into some trouble walking Austin Riley and hitting Travis d'Arnaud with a pitch, but he worked out of it with a strikeout of Garrett Cooper.

Watch and listen as the Yankees battery talks through Riley's at-bat.

Stand Up to cancer

Before Arizona's Joe Mantiply retired the AL on nine pitches, Major League Baseball and the vocal ensemble of Los Angeles County High School of the Arts showed their support of everyone who has been touched by cancer.

Big Papi in the house

Is David Ortiz ready for a comeback? It sounded like AL manager Dusty Baker was saving the Hall of Famer for the ninth inning, but only if the AL needed help. After all, late-inning heroics are kind of his thing.

However, the AL hasn't lost an ASG after scoring more than two runs since 1994, and that wasn't about to change Tuesday.

High-fives for a legend

The NL was held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, but Albert Pujols got some love from the dugout after flying out in his first at-bat.

Souvenir city

Giancarlo Stanton, who used to attend Dodgers games as a kid, joined Tom Verducci alongside Byron Buxton after launching missiles into the stands.

"Stanton kind of gave me a little boost right there," Buxton said.

Here comes the boom

Enter Tony Gonsolin to pitch the top of the fourth.

Chaos ensued. Stanton tattooed a ball almost out of the park, and Buxton turned on another to give the AL a 3-2 lead following back-to-back homers.

That's not exactly the home-field advantage Gonsolin was hoping for in his first All-Star appearance.

Rock, paper, scissors

In the bottom of the third, Framber Valdez sent the National League down in order – on three ground balls – while two Yankees were on the mic.

Turns out, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge play games such as charades or rock, paper, scissors, or they just try to guess what the pitcher is throwing.

Pitchers who rake

Gerrit Cole and Max Fried discussed why hitting a home run as a pitcher might be the greatest jog around the bases. Turns out, both are huge fans of the universal DH. The AL, meanwhile, was held hitless in the top half of the third.

Stranger things have happened

"Stranger Things" is one of the hottest shows on Netflix, and when in Hollywood, let the organist play today's hottest music.

Manoah on the mic

Alek Manoah was mic'd up for the bottom of the second inning. It was colorful to say the least, especially since he struck out the side.

Gold standard

Paul Goldschmidt has been as good as any hitter in the NL in the first half. He showed it with a solo shot in the bottom of the first.

Immediate action

Following a leadoff double from Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts gave the National League a 1-0 edge.

Sho-time's up

Shohei Ohtani called his shot to lead off the game. First pitch, first swing, first hit … and then Kershaw picked him off.

Here are some of the sights and sounds of the day heading into the All-Star Game:

Century strong

Tuesday marked the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, the widow of the late, great Jackie Robinson. Actor Denzel Washington was part of a special pregame celebration of the Robinson family.

Legendary start

Amazingly, this was the first All-Star Game start for Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer has certainly earned it.

All-Star, all the time

When it comes to the All-Star Game, Mookie Betts has been there, done that. This is his sixth in a row. Before the game, the Dodgers superstar credited his sustained success to one of his former Red Sox teammates.

Special appearance

Mike Trout is out tonight because of injury. But the Los Angeles Angels superstar said he made sure to attend the game anyway to support teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Pep talk from The Machine

Albert Pujols gave the National League clubhouse a pregame speech prior to lineup introductions.

Future Hall of Famers playing

Did you know that on average 18 future Hall of Famers play in an All-Star Game?

Touring beautiful Dodger Stadium

FOX Sports MLB Writer took fans on a behind-the scenes look at the newly revamped but still historic Dodger Stadium.

Catching up with Shane

AL starter McClanahan talked with Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman about pitching in his first All-Star Game and his journey through Major League Baseball.

Here comes the Judge?

Aaron Judge is arguably the AL's MVP halfway through the season. Did you know he once spent a summer playing baseball in Alaska?

Will Judge and the Yankees come to terms on an extension? The slugger discussed his future in an exclusive interview with FOX's Tom Rinaldi.

It's a photo shoot

Freddie Freeman came dressed to impress, wearing a classic black suit and accompanied by his family ahead of the All-Star Game. The crowd chanted "Freddie."

Brotherly love

FOX MLB Analyst Ben Verlander tracked down a familiar face on the red carpet … Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Ben Verlander also caught up with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, sporting a sharp, dark blue suit, to talk about Home Run Derbies of the past.

Check out this custom suit worn by Tony Gonsolin!

Framber Valdez came stylish with his family, dressed in a burgundy suit.

Meet the starters!

There's a lot of firepower on both sides of the game, as usual. But which side has more? The AL has a huge advantage in homers (168-122) among its starting nine.

