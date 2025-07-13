Major League Baseball From Household Names to Fresh Faces, Get to Know the 2025 MLB All-Stars Updated Jul. 14, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know who Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge — the two stars of the 2024 World Series — are, but the list of stars in Major League Baseball goes well beyond those two superstars.

While this list doesn’t cover every All-Star and all the late additions to the ever-changing roster, the stage is mostly set for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, and we can place the majority of the players into their own categories.

Here are the household names, underrated players, the next wave of stars, the resurgent All-Stars, and, finally, the familiar faces in new places in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game:

Household Names

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Dodgers: While becoming a two-way player again, he leads the National League in home runs and is on pace for another 50-homer season.

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees: Leads the league in every slash-line category and is on pace to win his first batting title.

Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit Tigers: Leads MLB in K% and K/BB and tied for AL lead in ERA; threw a 13-strikeout, no-walk complete-game shutout on only 94 pitches.

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers: Was slashing 374/.440/.638 with nine homers at the end of May; has a .533 OPS with one home run since.

Jacob deGrom, RHP, Texas Rangers: In his first full season back from elbow surgery, deGrom has a 2.32 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with a fastball averaging 97.3 mph.

Josh Hader, LHP, Houston Astros : Was a perfect 25-for-25 in save opportunities before blowing his first save Saturday; this is his first All-Star appearance as an Astro and sixth overall in his career.

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF, San Diego Padres: Heating up now in July, Tatis ranks second among all NL outfielders in FWAR.

Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: Added as a legend pick after becoming the 20th member ever to join the prestigious 3,000-strikeout club.

Chris Sale, LHP, Atlanta Braves: After a slow start to 2025, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner returned to form with a 1.00 ERA over his last eight starts before going on the IL with a fractured rib cage.

Zack Wheeler, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies: Before allowing four runs Saturday to the Padres, Wheeler had a 1.38 ERA over his previous 11 starts. He ranks first in strikeouts and third in ERA among NL starters.

Edwin Diaz, RHP, New York Mets: In a bounceback year, the Mets closer is 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 19-for-20 in save chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays: At just 26 years old, Guerrero just recorded his 1,000th career hit. Vladdy, George Springer and company have helped make the first-place Jays a top-10 offense in MLB.

Ronald Acuña Jr, OF, Atlanta Braves: Acuña didn’t return from his ACL injury until May 23, and yet he’s already top 10 in WAR among NL outfielders. He’s the only NL player (minimum 150 plate appearances) with an OPS over 1.000.

Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres: This is Machado’s first All-Star appearance since 2022. He leads all MLB third basemen in hits (107) and ranks first among NL third basemen in fWAR (3.1) and second in wRC+ (137).

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets: In a bounceback year, Alonso is posting career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. He leads the NL in doubles (25) and ranks second in RBI (77).

Kyle Schwarber, DH, Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies slugger ranks fourth in the NL in OPS (.923) and leads his team in homers (30), RBI (69), walks (66), on-base percentage (.378) and slugging percentage (.545).

Jazz Chisholm Jr, 2B/3B, New York Yankees: Leads all AL second basemen in fWAR (2.6) and has the highest OPS (.861) and slugging percentage (513). Despite only playing in 65 games, he also ranks second among AL second basemen with 17 homers.

Underrated Players

(Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians: Again one of the best players in baseball, Ramírez leads all third basemen in fWAR, leads all AL third basemen in slugging and OPS and ranks second in MLB in stolen bases. Ramírez has opted not to play in the All-Star Game.

Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks: Leads all second basemen in average, OPS, and WAR; making his second consecutive All-Star appearance and third in his career.

Jeremy Pena, SS, Houston Astros: Enjoying a breakout season, Peña has a 4.0 WAR (second only to Bobby Witt Jr. among all MLB shortstops) and the top OPS+ (141) at his position.

Joe Ryan, RHP, Minnesota Twins: Earned his first career All-Star nod after posting a 2.72 ERA in 19 games (18 starts); his 0.91 WHIP is tied for third-best in the majors.

Hunter Brown, RHP, Houston Astros: Boasts the fourth-best ERA (2.43) among all AL starters and is a contender for the AL Cy Young award.

Andres Munoz, RHP, Seattle Mariners: His 1.50 ERA and .151 opponent batting average are both the best marks of his career as he makes his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

Brendan Donovan, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals: After finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, this is Donovan’s first time earning All-Star honors; his eight home runs are on pace to challenge last year’s career-high of 14.

Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers: First All-star selection since 2021 after posting a career-best 2.66 ERA and NL-leading 11 wins in 20 starts.

Logan Webb, RHP, San Francisco Giants: Owns the ninth-best ERA (2.94) in the NL after finishing sixth in CY Young voting last year; this is his seventh season with the Giants.

Will Smith, C, Los Angeles Dodgers: Leads all NL batters in batting average (.323) and on-base percentage (.425) and his .403 batting average with runners in scoring position is the second-best in the majors.

Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays: The Blue Jays backstop has returned to form after a couple of down years; elite in pitch framing and a top-three catcher in the major leagues.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins: Has the seventh-best wRC+ (152) among all MLB outfielders and is just three stolen bases away from recording his first career 20/20 season.

Brent Rooker, DH, Athletics: Over the last three years with the Athletics, ranks third among AL players in home runs.

Next Wave (26-and-under stars)

(Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates: Leads MLB with a 2.01 ERA and is set to start the All-Star Game for the second straight season in his second big-league season.

James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals: The 22-year-old is making the leap to superstardom, leading NL outfielders with a .915 OPS.

Elly De La Cruz, SS, Cincinnati Reds: Highest slugging percentage and OPS among qualified NL shortstops; has played in every Reds game and is on pace for a 30-homer, 40-steal season.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals: Is the only qualified MLB shortstop slugging over .500 and ranks first at the position in fWAR; also ranks in the top three among MLB shortstops in batting average and OPS.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs: Ranks first among NL players in fWAR and is tied for first among MLB center fielders in outs above average; is the only MLB player who already has a 25-25 season.

Corbin Carroll, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks: Has the highest slugging percentage and fourth-highest OPS among qualified NL outfielders; leads NL with 10 triples and is already just four homers shy of tying his career high.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: An All-Star in his second big-league season, Yamamoto had a 1.97 ERA through his first 11 starts of the season before seeing that number rise to 2.59.

Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics: The rookie ranks second among all qualified MLB hitters with a .332 batting average and has the lowest strikeout rate among qualified AL hitters.

Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers: The 24-year-old ranks second in homers and third in OPS, slugging and wRC+ among AL outfielders. He has already tied his career high in home runs.

Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays: He just turned 22 on July 5, and he leads all AL third basemen with 23 home runs. He’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game after being named as a replacement for Alex Bregman.

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners: Voted in by the players, Rodriguez was named an All-Star for the third time in four big-league seasons but has elected not to play in the game. He again grades out as one of the best defensive outfielders in MLB.

Bryan Woo, RHP, Seattle Mariners: A first-time All-Star, Woo has been the best and most consistent member of a talented Seattle rotation with a 2.75 ERA and 0.93 WHIP that ranks fourth among AL starters.

Welcome Back (5+ years since last All-Star appearance)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Javier Baez, OF/SS, Detroit Tigers: Voted in by the fans as a starter, Báez went from averaging a .610 OPS over his first three years in Detroit to a .752 OPS this season. His .275 batting average is his highest since 2019, which was also his last All-Star appearance.

Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets: Lindor’s fifth career All-Star nod is remarkably his first as a Met and his first as a starter. Lindor, who leads all NL shortstops in homers and is tied for the lead in fWAR, is an All-Star for the first time since 2019 in Cleveland.

Alex Bregman, 3B, Boston Red Sox: After walking away from the Astros in free agency, Bregman became an instant fan favorite in Boston, posting a .927 OPS in 53 games for his first All-Star nod since 2019 and third overall.

Gleyber Torres, 2B, Detroit Tigers: After being named an All-Star in each of his first two seasons with the Yankees at 21 and 22, Torres is back on the All-Star roster as a 28-year-old while posting an .812 OPS in his first season in Detroit. He has the highest wRC+ (hitting 33% above league average) among all qualified second basemen.

Robbie Ray, LHP, San Francisco Giants: Surprisingly, he wasn’t an All-Star when he was named the AL Cy Young in 2021, so this is Ray’s first All-Star nod since 2017. In his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, he ranks in the NL’s top six in ERA and strikeouts.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks: Ranks fourth in MLB and first among all third basemen with 31 home runs. He also leads all qualified third basemen in slugging and OPS. The 33-year-old is an All-Star for the first time since 2018.

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays: Voted in by the players as a reserve, the 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time since 2019 but an oblique injury will prevent him from playing. Lowe, who is tied for the lead among second basemen in homers, was replaced by Maikel Garcia.

Season Surprises

(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners: Leads the majors in home runs (38); on pace to record the greatest season from a catcher in MLB history.

Kris Bubic, LHP, Kansas City Royals: Is a first-time All-Star after posting a 2.48 ERA in 18 starts for the Royals; his six home runs allowed are tied with Skenes for the second-lowest among all major-league starters.

Jonathan Aranda, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays: Leads all major-league first basemen in OPS (.892) as he makes his first-career All-Star appearance.

Randy Rodriguez, RHP, San Francisco Giants: The 25-year-old’s miniscule 0.86 ERA leads all major-league pitchers (with a minimum of 30 innings pitched); first career All-Star appearance.

Matthew Boyd, LHP, Chicago Cubs: Finished his spectacular first half by pitching eight scoreless innings against the Yankees; first All-Star selection after 11 years in the major leagues.

MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Washington Nationals: Three years after getting traded to the Nationals as part of the Juan Soto deal, the southpaw is enjoying his best career season with a 3.02 ERA in 19 starts and 110 innings pitched.

Zach McKinstry, UTIL, Detroit Tigers: The first-time All-Star has played everywhere but catcher in his three seasons as a Detroit Tiger; owns the ninth-best WAR among all AL hitters.

Kyle Stowers, OF, Miami Marlins: The 27-year-old is thriving in Miami, slashing .293/.368/.543 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs on the way to his first All-Star appearance.

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles: Serving as the Orioles’ best hitter so far this year (137 wRC+), O’Hearn’s first All-Star nod arrives in his eighth season in the major leagues.

Andrew Abbott, LHP, Cincinnati Reds: The Reds’ southpaw pitched a three-hit, five-strikeout complete-game shutout against the Guardians in June; owns a 2.07 ERA in 16 starts as he makes his first career All-Star appearance.

Hunter Goodman, C, Colorado Rockies: Taking over full-time catching duties for the first time in his career, Goodman leads the Rockies with a .277 batting average, .842 OPS, 17 home runs, and 52 RBIs.

Familiar Faces, New Places

(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker, OF, Chicago Cubs: After seven years in Houston, Tucker is flourishing as a Cub; his 3.9 WAR is ninth-best among all major-league hitters as he makes his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

Garrett Crochet, LHP, Boston Red Sox: No longer in White Sox purgatory, Crochet’s 2.23 ERA and 31.2% strikeout rate make him a strong contender for the AL Cy Young award.

Max Fried, LHP, New York Yankees: The southpaw left Atlanta and replaced the injured Gerrit Cole as the ace of the Yankees rotation; his 2.43 ERA is the fifth-best among all AL starters.

Isaac Paredes, 3B, Houston Astros: Playing for his fourth different MLB team, the third baseman has earned back-to-back All-Star honors, slashing .257/.357/.468 with 19 home runs in 92 games for the Astros.

Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Boston Red Sox: This is Chapman’s eighth career All-Star selection after taking his talents to Fenway Park; he boasts a 1.18 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and 17 saves in 38 innings.

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP, Los Angeles Angels: After spending last year between Toronto and Houston, the southpaw has a 3.11 ERA in 20 starts for the Angels, earning his second career All-Star appearance.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

