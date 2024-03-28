Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Dodgers, Braves among division favorites Updated Mar. 28, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Thursday is the day it all opens.

Opening Day in Major League Baseball is somewhat of a national holiday, as the season kicks off just days after spring does.

With that, the race to the playoffs begins, and one way for teams to guarantee their spot in the postseason is to win their division.

Can the Dodgers win their 11th NL West crown in 12 seasons?

Can the Yankees return to prominence in the AL East?

And will the Astros or Rangers claim the competitive AL West?

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Opening Day, with insight from FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

AL EAST

Yankees: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Orioles: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Blue Jays: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Rays: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Red Sox: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Verlander's thoughts: "After a tremendous year that saw them win 101 games, the Orioles didn't coast in the offseason. They took a leap by adding ace Corbin Burnes to front their rotation. They also added more depth to their bullpen by signing well-traveled closer Craig Kimbrel to help offset the loss of shutdown closer Felix Bautista , who will miss the season with Tommy John surgery."

AL WEST

Astros: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Rangers: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Mariners: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Angels: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Athletics: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Verlander's thoughts: "Last year's World Series champs remained quiet this offseason, instead adding depth pieces with relievers Kirby Yates and David Robertson , and starter Tyler Mahle . A fully healthy season of Corey Seager , and a full year by rookie postseason phenom Evan Carter , should power an already potent offense."

AL CENTRAL

Twins: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Guardians: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Tigers: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Royals: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

White Sox: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

NL EAST

Braves: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Phillies: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Mets: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Marlins: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Nationals: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Verlander's thoughts: "The Braves came up short last season but will return as one of the top corps, led by last year's National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and MLB home run leader Matt Olson . They also added lefty Chris Sale to give them another impact in a rotation that already includes strikeout king Spencer Strider ."

NL WEST

Dodgers: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Diamondbacks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Padres: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Giants: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rockies: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Verlander's thoughts: "The Dodgers won the offseason, adding multi-time MVP Shohei Ohtani , young Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and strikeout machine Tyler Glasnow . They also were able to sign the underrated but productive Teoscar Hernandez to an offense that already featured Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman ."

NL CENTRAL

Cardinals: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Cubs: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Reds: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Brewers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Pirates: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

*odds as of 3/28/2024

