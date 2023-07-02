Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters Updated Jul. 2, 2023 7:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The full rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were released Sunday afternoon. The baseball extravaganza, which will air on FOX on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

Here are the complete rosters for both the American and National League teams.

American League starters

C: Jonah Heim , Texas Rangers

1B: Yandy Diaz , Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien , Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager , Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung , Texas Rangers

OF: Aaron Judge , New York Yankees

OF: Mike Trout , Los Angeles Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena , Tampa Bay Rays

DH: Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Angels

American League pitchers

RHP: Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

RHP: Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

RHP: Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

RHP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

RHP: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

RHP: Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox

RHP: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers

LHP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

RHP: Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Angels

LHP: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

American League reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

INF: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

INF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

INF: Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays

OF: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

OF: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

OF: Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

OF: Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

DH: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

National League starters

C: Sean Murphy , Atlanta Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez , Miami Marlins

SS: Orlando Arcia , Atlanta Braves

3B: Nolan Arenado , St. Louis Cardinals

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. , Atlanta Braves

OF: Corbin Carroll , Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers

DH: J.D. Martinez , Los Angeles Dodgers

National League pitchers

RHP: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds

RHP: Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP: Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals

LHP: Josh Hader, San Diego Padres

RHP: Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP: Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs

RHP: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

RHP: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

National League reserves

C: Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

INF: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

INF: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

INF: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

OF: Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

DH: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

