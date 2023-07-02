Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters

Updated Jul. 2, 2023 7:10 p.m. ET

The full rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were released Sunday afternoon. The baseball extravaganza, which will air on FOX on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

Here are the complete rosters for both the American and National League teams. 

American League starters

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

American League pitchers

RHP: Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles 

RHP: Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles 

RHP: Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners 

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

RHP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

RHP: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays 

RHP: Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox 

RHP: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers

LHP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

LHP: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

American League reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals 

C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles 

INF: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays 

INF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays 

INF: Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays  

OF: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros 

OF: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

OF: Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles 

OF: Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox 

DH: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

National League starters

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

National League pitchers

RHP: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds 

RHP: Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP: Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals

LHP: Josh Hader, San Diego Padres 

RHP: Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP: Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs 

RHP: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs 

RHP: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

National League reserves

C: Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies 

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves 

INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets 

INF: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

INF: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

INF: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs 

OF: Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies 

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres 

DH: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

