Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters
The full rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were released Sunday afternoon. The baseball extravaganza, which will air on FOX on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.
Here are the complete rosters for both the American and National League teams.
American League starters
C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
American League pitchers
RHP: Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles
RHP: Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles
RHP: Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners
RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
RHP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
RHP: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
RHP: Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox
RHP: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
LHP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
LHP: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
American League reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
INF: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
INF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
INF: Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
OF: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
OF: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers
OF: Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
OF: Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
DH: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
National League starters
C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
National League pitchers
RHP: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds
RHP: Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
RHP: Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves
RHP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
RHP: Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals
LHP: Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
RHP: Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
LHP: Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs
RHP: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
RHP: Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
RHP: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
National League reserves
C: Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies
C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
INF: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
INF: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
INF: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
INF: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
OF: Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
OF: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
DH: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins
-
Shohei Ohtani's best month ever: A look back at two-way star's amazing June
What is Bobby Bonilla Day? Explaining the New York Mets' ongoing payout saga
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, starters, Voting results, lineups
-
2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time
Mets castoff J.D. Davis surprisingly making himself at home with Giants — and at third base
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
-
2023 MLB mock draft, projections: LSU duo of Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes go 1-2. Who's next?
MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Cubs not extending Marcus Stroman?
Ohtani, Acuña, Trout, Tatís top 2023 Home Run Derby wish list
-
Shohei Ohtani's best month ever: A look back at two-way star's amazing June
What is Bobby Bonilla Day? Explaining the New York Mets' ongoing payout saga
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, starters, Voting results, lineups
-
2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time
Mets castoff J.D. Davis surprisingly making himself at home with Giants — and at third base
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
-
2023 MLB mock draft, projections: LSU duo of Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes go 1-2. Who's next?
MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Cubs not extending Marcus Stroman?
Ohtani, Acuña, Trout, Tatís top 2023 Home Run Derby wish list