2025 LIV Golf Mexico City prize money payouts for each golfer
Updated Apr. 28, 2025 9:36 a.m. ET
Joaquin Niemann has won his second title in three competitions, taking home a hefty $4,000,000 purse. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Mexico City.
LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 prize money payouts
Individual Payouts
- No. 1: Joaquin Niemann, 16 under, $4,000,000
- No. T2: Lucas Herbert, 13 under, $1,875,000
- No. T2: Bryson DeChambeau, 13 under, $1,875,000
- No. 4: Jon Rahm, 12 under, $1,000,000
- No. T5: Tyrrell Hatton, 11 under, $750,000
- No. T5: Cameron Smith, 11 under, $750,000
- No. T7: Bubba Watson, 9 under, $493,125
- No. T7: Sebastian Munoz, 9 under, $493,125
- No. T7: Dustin Johnson, 9 under, $493,125
- No. T7: Charl Schwartzel, 9 under, $493,125
- No. T11: Richard Bland, 7 under, $370,000
- No. T11: Caleb Surratt, 7 under, $370,000
- No. T13: David Puig, 6 under, $330,000
- No. T13: Talor Gooch, 6 under, $330,000
- No. 15: Thomas Pieters, 5 under, $300,000
- No. 16: Carlos Ortiz, 4 under, $285,000
- No. T17: Graeme McDowell, 3 under, $255,000
- No. T17: Patrick Reed, 3 under, $255,000
- No. T17: Harold Varner III, 3 under, $255,000
- No. T17: Matt Jones, 3 under, $255,000
- No. 21: Jinichiro Kozuma, 2 under, $230,000
- No. T22: Brendan Steele, 1 under, $206,250
- No. T22: Phil Mickelson, 1 under, $206,250
- No. T22: Anirban Lahiri, 1 under, $206,250
- No. T22: Paul Casey, 1 under, $206,250
- No. T26: Branden Grace, even, $182,500
- No. T26: Abraham Ancer, even, $182,500
- No. T26: Charles Howell III, even, $182,500
- No. T26: Dean Burmester, even, $182,500
- No. T30: Fredrik Kjettrup, 1 over, $162,500
- No. T30: Luis Masaveu, 1 over, $162,500
- No. T30: Brooks Koepka, 1 over, $162,500
- No. T30: Marc Leishman, 1 over, $162,500
- No. T34: Tom McKibbin, 2 over, $146,250
- No. T34: Chieh-Po Lee, 2 over, $146,250
- No. T34: Henrik Stenson, 2 over, $146,250
- No. T34: Jason Kokrak, 2 over, $146,250
- No. T38: Peter Uihlein, 3 over, $138,750
- No. T38: Lee Westwood, 3 over, $138,750
- No. 40: Louis Oosthuizen, 4 over, $135,000
- No. T41: Andy Ogletree, 5 over, $128,500
- No. T41: Sam Horsfield, 5 over, $128,500
- No. T41: Kevin Na, 5 over, $128,500
- No. T41: Danny Lee, 5 over, $128,500
- No. T41: Ian Poulter, 5 over, $128,500
- No. 46: Cameron Tringale, 6 over, $125,000
- No. T47: Matthew Wolff, 7 over, $121,250
- No. T47: Martin Kaymer, 7 over, $121,250
- No. 49: Mito Pereira, 8 over, $60,000
- No. 50: Sergio Garcia, 9 over, $60,000
- No. 51: Anthony Kim, 10 over, $60,000
- No. 52: Adrian Meronk, 13 over, $50,000
- No. 53: Yubin Jang, 17 over, $50,000
- No. 54: John Catlin, —, $50,000
Team Payouts
- No. 1: Legion XIII, -28 , $3,000,000
- No. 2: Ripper GC, -26 , $1,500,000
- No. 3: Torque GC, -21 , $500,000
Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season.
