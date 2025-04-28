LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City prize money payouts for each golfer Updated Apr. 28, 2025 9:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joaquin Niemann has won his second title in three competitions, taking home a hefty $4,000,000 purse. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Final Round Highlights at LIV Golf Mexico City | LIV on FOX Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Mexico City, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts

Team Payouts

No. 1: Legion XIII, -28 , $3,000,000

No. 2: Ripper GC, -26 , $1,500,000

No. 3: Torque GC, -21 , $500,000

Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season.

