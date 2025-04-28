LIV Golf
2025 LIV Golf Mexico City prize money payouts for each golfer
LIV Golf

2025 LIV Golf Mexico City prize money payouts for each golfer

Updated Apr. 28, 2025 9:36 a.m. ET

Joaquin Niemann has won his second title in three competitions, taking home a hefty $4,000,000 purse. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Final Round Highlights at LIV Golf Mexico City | LIV on FOX

Final Round Highlights at LIV Golf Mexico City | LIV on FOX
Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Mexico City, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts 

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Payouts

  • No. 1: Legion XIII, -28 , $3,000,000
  • No. 2: Ripper GC, -26 , $1,500,000
  • No. 3: Torque GC, -21 , $500,000

Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season. 

share
Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 LIV Golf prize money payouts: Money list leaders after Mexico City

2025 LIV Golf prize money payouts: Money list leaders after Mexico City

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes