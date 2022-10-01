College Football College football top plays: OK State-Baylor; Ole Miss upsets Kentucky 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday with a few upsets already on the books!

Earlier on FOX, No. 4 Michigan went on the road and kept their perfect record alive after defeating Iowa by double digits, while Illinois dominated Wisconsin in Bret Bielema's first return to Madison.

Elsewhere, No. 14 Ole Miss picked up its 13th straight win at home after taking down No. 7 Kentucky, Purdue dropped No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis, and TCU pulled off a huge upset over No. 18 Oklahoma in Texas.

Currently, there's a showdown on FOX between No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Baylor, while No. 2 Alabama faces No. 20 Arkansas. Later, No. 5 Clemson battles No. 10 NC State in an all-important ACC tilt (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action-packed Week 5 slate!

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

Back and forth

Baylor opened up the scoring with a field goal, but the Bears' lead was short-lived. Oklahoma State took over after QB Spencer Sanders connected with Bryson Green for a quick 8-yard touchdown.

Bryson Green makes a ridiculous grab in the end zone The Oklahoma State Cowboys took a 7-3 lead over the Baylor Bears after Bryson Green made a ridiculous leaping grab in the end zone.

Safety!

The Oklahoma State defense was clicking on all cylinders early, picking up a safety in the second quarter.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Pick!

The Razorbacks came up with a big turnover in the red zone early in the first quarter against Alabama.

High Tide

Alabama wideout Kobe Prentice came up with a 47-yard catch and run to give the Crimson Tide the early lead.

Bryce Young exits the game

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner left the game early in the second quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Young entered the injury tent before heading into the locker room. Backup QB Jalen Milroe entered the game for Alabama.

No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Getting tricky

Wolverines receiver Ronnie Bell took off for a 16-yard run to put Michigan up early in this one.

Michigan added two fields goal in the second quarter to extend its lead to 13-0 heading into the break.

Ronnie Bell finishes an impressive opening drive for the Wolverines Ronnie Bell takes a reverse and finishes an impressive opening drive for the Michigan Wolverines to take an early 7-0 lead over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Shutout continues

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy connected with running back Donovan Edwards for a 12-yard score on the Wolverines' first possession of the third quarter, seemingly breaking the game open.

J.J. McCarthy finds Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone QB J.J. McCarthy finds RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone to push the Michigan Wolverines' lead to 20-0 over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa arrives

The Hawkeyes avoided a shutout at home after Kaleb Johnson scampered into the end zone on a 2-yard rush.

It wasn't enough to spark a comeback, however, as the No. 4-ranked Wolverines cruised to an easy victory.

Kaleb Johnson gets Iowa on the board vs. Michigan Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson reaches the end zone to get the Hawkeyes on the board.

No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19

Too tough

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans forced his way through the Wildcats' defense to give the Rebels an early lead, 7-0.

To the house!

Ole Miss' running backs were showing out in the first quarter. Freshman Quinshon Judkins took off 48 yards for a touchdown, good for a 14-0 lead after a missed Kentucky field goal.

Wheels!

Barion Brown got Kentucky in on the action, closing out the first quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return. The big gain gave the Wildcats great field position, and they scored on the following play to close the gap, 14-6.

One-score game

After the Rebels picked up a safety and added another field goal in the second quarter, the Wildcats cut their deficit to 19-12 with a quick touchdown pass from Will Levis to Tayvion Robinson just ahead of halftime.

Knotted up

In the third quarter, Levis found tight end Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard score to even the score.

Sealing the deal

Ole Miss added a fourth-quarter field goal to take the lead, but Kentucky came charging back downfield immediately. Brown got the Wildcats into the red zone with less than a minute to spare, but the Rebels' defense forced another turnover to seal the win.

No. 14 Ole Miss seals upset victory over No. 7 Kentucky The Rebels defeated the Wildcats after Ole Miss' Jared Ivey forces a fumble and Tavius Robinson recovers.

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Snatched!

Wisconsin took an early lead over Illinois, thanks to a miraculous catch from running back Isaac Guerendo.

Graham Mertz links up with Isaac Guerendo for a 21-yard TD Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz completed a 21-yard pass to Isaac Guerendo for a touchdown. The Badgers lead the Illinois Fighting Illini 7-0.

INT-turned-TD

QB Graham Mertz's pass was intercepted on the Badgers' own side of the field, which led to a game-tying touchdown on the following drive for Illinois, courtesy of QB Tommy DeVito.

Tommy Devito punches in the QB sneak to tie Wisconsin Illinois was tied 7-7 with Michigan after Tommy Devito punched in a QB sneak.

On a roll

DeVito punched in back-to-back scores to put Illinois up by double digits. Meanwhile, the special teams unit showed up in a big way in the third quarter by recovering a fumbled Wisconsin kickoff in the red zone.

Going, going, gone!

Chase Brown extended Illinois' lead with a monster 49-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, and the Fighting Illini went on to secure the road win.

Chase Brown breaks away for a 49-yard TD Illinois took a 31-10 lead over Wisconsin after Chase Brown ran in a 49-yard touchdown.

BEST OF THE REST:

Upset alert!

TCU got off to a dream start over No. 18 Oklahoma, jumping out to a 17-point first-quarter lead over the Sooners. QB Max Duggan showed off his speed on a 67-yard score after tossing two TDs prior to that.

TCU continued to dominate and lead by 31 points to start the second half. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel exited Saturday's game after taking a huge hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting.

The Horned Frogs would finish off the blowout, 55-24.

Spoilermakers

Unranked Purdue ran for 160 yards en route to defeating P.J. Fleck's No. 21-ranked Golden Gophers. The game was sealed with a fourth-quarter interception from Cam Allen, his second of the game.

BC battling

Double coverage? Not a problem for Zay Flowers. The Boston College wideout reeled in this monster pass from QB Phil Jurkovec to put the Eagles ahead of Louisville at home.

Off to the races

Miami Redhawks QB Aveon Smith scrambled 73 yards for a game-tying touchdown against Buffalo.

COMING UP:

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET)

