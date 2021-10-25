College Football College football odds Week 9: Lines for every top 25 game 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A top-10 battle for college football supremacy in the state of Michigan and the world's largest outdoor cocktail party (and a game between Florida and Georgia) highlight this week's top games.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a Top 25 team ( with all college football odds via FOX Bet ).

TROY @ NO. 24 COASTAL CAROLINA (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -19 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by 19 or more points, otherwise Troy covers)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Troy +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 2 CINCINNATI @ TULANE (noon ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Cincinnati -24.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -3333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Tulane +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 6 MICHIGAN @ NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE (noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -3.5 points (Michigan favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Michigan State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 9 IOWA @ WISCONSIN (noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Wisconsin -3 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -161 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Iowa +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

TEXAS @ NO. 16 BAYLOR (noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Texas +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

MIAMI @ NO. 17 PITT (noon ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: Pitt -11.5 (Pitt favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Pitt -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Miami +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 22 IOWA STATE @ WEST VIRGINIA (2 p.m. ET Saturday, Big 12)

Point spread: Iowa State -7 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise West Virginia)

Moneyline: Iowa State -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); West Virginia +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 1 GEORGIA @ FLORIDA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -14 (Georgia favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Florida +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

TEXAS TECH @ NO. 4 OKLAHOMA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -17.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Texas Tech +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

COLORADO @ NO. 7 OREGON (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Oregon -25 (Oregon favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -3333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Colorado +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

DUKE @ NO. 13 WAKE FOREST (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Duke +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 69 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 10 OLE MISS @ NO. 18 AUBURN (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Auburn -1 (Auburn favored to win by more than 1 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Auburn -139 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Ole Miss +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 12 KENTUCKY @ MISSISSIPPI STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: Even

Moneyline: Both teams -110 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

KANSAS @ NO. 15 OKLAHOMA STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -30.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 30.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Kansas +1800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 19 SMU @ HOUSTON (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Houston -1 (Houston favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Houston -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); SMU +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 20 PENN STATE @ NO. 5 OHIO STATE (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -18 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -833 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.20 total); Penn State +575 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $67.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

NORTH CAROLINA @ NO. 11 NOTRE DAME (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); North Carolina +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

VIRGINIA @ NO. 25 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: BYU -2.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: BYU -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Virginia +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

FRESNO STATE @ NO. 21 SAN DIEGO STATE (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: San Diego State -1 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Fresno State +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

