2024 college football rankings: Indiana continues climb; Georgia, Miami tumble

Indiana has not been a feel good story in the sport as much as an example of what’s possible in this new era of college football.

The Hoosiers have won 10 games for the first time in school history and remain one of just three Power 4 programs who are undefeated heading into Week 12 of the season. How IU and Curt Cignetti have put together an unprecedented season will be discussed for years, if not investigated by academics.

But alongside 2022 TCU, the Hoosiers are revealing what a new coach, an overhauled roster and a healthy NIL Collective might do for any program inside the Power 4. The road to playing for the national title has never been more democratic, but earning a chance to play for the national title through the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC remains the best way to ensure your team shows up to the CFP not just happy to be in the tournament but with a roster talented enough to win it.

And that is what Indiana has done.

While its competition has not been great — the strength of schedule ranks in the triple digits — the Hoosiers have beaten everyone they’ve played demonstrably and their comparison with common opponents only feeds the idea that Indiana can do more, can win more. With each passing week, the Hoosiers look more like a national title contender and less like Cinderella at the ball.

In two weeks against Ohio State, they’ll get to show for the first time if they’ve come to take the crown or will turn into a pumpkin.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 11 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (10-0)

Week 11 result: Defeated/Lost to Maryland, 39-18

Dillon Gabriel became the all-time FBS leader in touchdowns (179) in the Ducks’ win, passing Houston QB Case Keenum for a record that has stood since 2011. The Ducks have won 14 consecutive games at Autzen.

2. Ohio State (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Purdue, 45-0

Jeremiah Smith broke Cris Carter’s record for touchdowns by a true freshman in a season while the Ohio State defense pitched a second-straight shutout. The OSU defense has not allowed a TD since the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes' win over Nebraska.

Ohio State’s defense has allowed just 23 points over the last three games after giving up 31 points to Oregon back in Week 7.

3. Texas (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Florida, 49-17

The Longhorns rolled a Florida team that was tied with Georgia in the fourth quarter just a week ago. While Georgia saw some of DJ Lagway and Texas did not, the Longhorns’ decisive win against a common opponent doesn’t hide the loss Texas took to Georgia at home.

4. Indiana (10-0)

Week 11 result: Defeated Michigan, 20-15

Indiana won 10 games for the first time in history and moved to 10-0 in the process. While the Hoosiers' win against Michigan was the first in which they didn’t win by 14 or more, it was enough to move them into the top four of this ranking, as the Hoosier Daddies are one of just three Power 4 programs who are undefeated.

5. BYU (9-0)

Week 11 result: Defeated Utah, 22-21

This game looked to be over when Jake Retzlaff was sacked just outside his own end zone on fourth-and-10 with 1:35 to play. But a defensive holding penalty gave the Cougars new life and a fresh set of downs. Eight plays later, Will Ferrin drilled a 44-yard field goal, and BYU kept its perfect record intact.

6. Tennessee (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 33-14

Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards in the win as the Vols get set to travel to Athens, Georgia, for what will be a CFP elimination game on Saturday night.

7. Penn State (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Washington, 35-6

The Nittany Lions responded to their loss to Ohio State by taking a 28-0 lead against the Huskies by halftime. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are the only teams to defeat PSU in Big Ten play since 2022.

8. Notre Dame (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Florida State, 52-3

The Fighting Irish rolled over hapless FSU, scoring 31 points in the second half and rushing for 201 yards in the win.

9. Alabama (7-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated LSU, 42-13

With their backs against the wall, the Tide saw Jalen Milroe come up with a vintage performance, with 185 rushing yards and four rushing TDs in a decisive victory at Tiger Stadium.

10. SMU (8-1)

Week 11 result: Idle

11. Ole Miss (8-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated Georgia, 28-10

The win was the first for both Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss against an AP top 5 opponent. They were 0-4 prior to the win on Saturday night.

12. Georgia (7-2)

Week 11 result: Lost to Ole Miss, 28-10

The loss marks the first for the Dawgs against a team other than Alabama since Nov. 7, 2020 (Florida) and puts the Dawgs’ hopes for a CFP bid in jeopardy.

13. Miami (Fla.) (9-1)

Week 11 result: Lost to Georgia Tech, 28-23

Despite another 300-yard passing performance from Cam Ward, the Canes were unable to mount a comeback against the Yellow Jackets after falling behind by double-digits. In previous games, the Hurricanes had shown themselves capable of overcoming such a deficit, even in the fourth quarter, but not against a Tech team that has knocked off two top-10 programs this season.

14. LSU (6-3)

Week 11 result: Lost to Alabama, 42-13

The loss almost certainly knocks the Tigers out of contention for the SEC Championship and CFP after sitting atop the SEC standings just two weeks ago.

15. Army (9-0)

Week 11 result: Defeated North Texas, 14-3

In his return to the lineup, Bryson Daily rushed for 153 yards and both of Army's TDs in the win to stretch the Black Knights’ nation-leading winning streak to 13 games.

16. Texas A&M (7-2)

Week 11 result: Idle

17. Colorado (7-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated Texas Tech, 41-27

The Buffaloes came back from a 13-0 deficit to defeat the Red Raiders on the road. With Kansas’ upset of Iowa State, the Buffs can earn entry into the Big 12 Championship with wins in their next three games against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

18. Boise State (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Nevada, 28-21

Ashton Jeanty continued his chase for the Heisman with 209 rushing yards on 34 carries in a win that brings Boise State closer to clinching the No. 12 seed in the CFP.

19. Washington State (8-1)

Week 11 result: Defeated Utah State, 49-28

The Cougars’ lone loss came to Boise State. With a little help, Wazzu could find itself an unlikely selection for the CFP on Selection Sunday. If the Cougars win out, they’ll be 11-1, but their best wins would be against Texas Tech and San Jose State.

20. Clemson (7-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated Virginia Tech, 24-14

The Tigers kept themselves in contention to play for the ACC title with the win and Miami’s loss. They'll need a loss from Miami, who owns the tiebreaker, or a loss from SMU to help get into the ACC title game, though.

21. Missouri (7-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated Oklahoma, 30-23

The Tigers came back to defeat the Sooners by creating four turnovers and sacking quarterback Jackson Arnold three times. That the Tigers earned the win without star quarterback Brady Cook makes it even more impressive.

22. Kansas State (7-2)

Week 11 result: Idle

23. Iowa State (7-2)

Week 11 result: Lost to Kansas, 45-36

After beginning the season 7-0, the Cyclones have dropped their last two games to unranked opponents.

24. South Carolina (6-3)

Week 11 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 28-7

The Gamecocks have beaten ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks. And their three losses have all come to ranked opponents.

25. Tulane (8-2)

Week 11 result: Defeated Temple, 52-6

Along with Army, the Green Wave remains undefeated in conference play, with its only losses coming to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

