College Basketball
Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25
College Basketball

Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25

1 hour ago

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.

The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier, which moved up from No. 22 to No. 18. Arizona rounded out the top five.

Purdue lasted only one week after hitting No. 1 for the first time last season, but it has tightened its grip this season since moving to the top spot on Dec. 12.

The Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) dominated Florida A&M 82-49 last Thursday in its first game in eight days to join No. 21 New Mexico as the nation’s only remaining undefeated Division I teams.

"Competition is going to get harder and teams are going to know what to scout," Purdue’s Mason Gillis said. "There are going to be closer games down toward the end. We’ll find out who can play under pressure."

UConn (14-1, 3-1 Big East) had been off to its best start since 1998 before losing 83-73 to Xavier, which has won eight straight.

CHARLESTON CHARTING

Charleston put together a solid first season under Pat Kelsey a year ago, winning 17 games. The Cougars almost have matched that already this season to enter the AP Top 25 for the first time since a one-week stint at No. 25 in 2002-03.

Charleston (14-1, 2-0 CAA) lost to then-No. 1 North Carolina in its second game and has since reeled off 13 straight wins. The Cougars outlasted Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite Towson 76-74 in overtime on Saturday.

[23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year]

LOBOS RISING

New Mexico cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight years last week and won both of its games.

The Lobos beat Colorado State 88-69 on Thursday in front of more than 15,000 people, the largest crowd at The Pit in seven years. They then pulled out a 76-75 win at Wyoming on Saturday for their best start since going 17-0 in 1967-68.

RISING/FALLING

No. 18 Xavier had the largest jump within the poll, climbing four spots after its win over UConn. No. 11 Virginia and No. 12 Miami were the only other teams to climb more than one spot, each moving up two.

No. 19 Baylor had the biggest drop, losing seven places after a 15-point loss to Iowa State, which went from unranked to No. 25. No. 13 Arkansas dropped four spots following a 60-57 loss at LSU.

IN AND OUT

No. 20 Missouri is ranked for the first time since 2020-21 after returning from its holiday break to beat Kentucky by 14.

No. 24 Ohio State returned to the poll after a two-week absence following wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern. No. 25 Iowa State is back after three unranked weeks, thanks to its win over Baylor.

Kentucky is unranked for the first time in two years, dropping out from No. 19 after its loss to Missouri. Mississippi State fell out from No. 21 following a loss to No. 7 Alabama.

North Carolina’s return to the poll didn’t last long.

The Tar Heels, the preseason No. 1, moved back into the poll at No. 25 last week after a tumultuous start to the season. North Carolina is again outside looking in, dropping out after losing to Pittsburgh.

THE FULL AP TOP 25

First-place votes in parentheses:

  1. Purdue (60)
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. UConn (1)
  5. Arizona
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UCLA
  11. Virginia
  12. Miami
  13. Arkansas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Indiana
  16. Duke
  17. TCU
  18. Xavier
  19. Baylor
  20. Missouri
  21. New Mexico
  22. Auburn
  23. Coll of Charleston
  24. Ohio St.
  25. Iowa St.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
College Basketball

College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss

3 hours ago
No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season
College Basketball

No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season

1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Top seeds unchanged
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Top seeds unchanged

2 days ago
23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year
College Basketball

23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year

3 days ago
College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes