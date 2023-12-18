College Basketball Men's AP Top 25: Purdue back to No. 1; Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky into top 10 Published Dec. 18, 2023 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Purdue 's slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll turned out to be brief.

The Boilermakers headlined Monday's latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue's loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers' stint at the top after one week.

Purdue received 48 of 62 first-place votes in the latest poll to jump from third with the Arizona win, which marked the program's first win against a No. 1 team in 23 years. It also marked the latest impressive nonconference win to a resume that already includes ranked teams in Gonzaga , Tennessee and Marquette .

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

UConn , Marquette, Oklahoma , Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Ole Miss were the week's new additions. Miami (Fla.) (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) fell out from last week.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. North Carolina

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

Reporting by The Associated Press.

