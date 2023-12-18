College Basketball
Men's AP Top 25: Purdue back to No. 1; Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky into top 10
Published Dec. 18, 2023

Purdue's slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll turned out to be brief.

The Boilermakers headlined Monday's latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue's loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers' stint at the top after one week.

Purdue received 48 of 62 first-place votes in the latest poll to jump from third with the Arizona win, which marked the program's first win against a No. 1 team in 23 years. It also marked the latest impressive nonconference win to a resume that already includes ranked teams in Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

UConn, Marquette, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Ole Miss were the week's new additions. Miami (Fla.) (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) fell out from last week.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Purdue
2. Kansas
3. Houston 
4. Arizona
5. UConn 
6. Marquette
7. Oklahoma 
8. Tennessee 
9. Kentucky  
10. Baylor
11. North Carolina 
12. Creighton 
13. Illinois
14. Florida Atlantic 
15. Gonzaga 
16. Colorado State 
17. BYU 
18. Clemson
19. Texas 
20. James Madison 
21. Duke 
22. Virginia
23. Memphis
24. Wisconsin 
25. Ole Miss

Reporting by The Associated Press.

