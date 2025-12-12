College Basketball
Michigan State's Izzo Gets $1 Million Raise, Becomes Big Ten's Highest-Paid Coach
Michigan State's Izzo Gets $1 Million Raise, Becomes Big Ten's Highest-Paid Coach

Published Dec. 12, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET

Michigan State's Tom Izzo is getting a $1 million raise in his 5-year contract that automatically renews annually, a boost that makes him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten with a salary of about $7.2 million.

The school said Friday that its Board of Trustees had approved the raise as recognition of the 70-year-old Izzo's "Hall of Fame legacy and demonstrates a shared commitment to achieving continued success."

Izzo is in his 31st season with the Spartans, who are ranked ninth with an 8-1 record this season. His teams have made eight Final Four appearances and won the 2000 national championship.

The Spartans have made 27 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances after missing in each of Izzo's first two seasons. He has a 745-303 record without a losing season.

"Coach Izzo is the ultimate Spartan — someone whose work ethic and devotion to our student-athletes, this university and the broader MSU community are unmatched," Michigan State President Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. "We believe deeply in his ability to uphold our values, develop champions, and continue building one of college basketball’s premier programs."

Kansas coach Bill Self has a similar contract structure. The school announced a lifetime contract for Self two years ago. His annual salary is more than $10 million. Self, who is in his 21st season with the Jayhawks, has led them to four Final Fours and two championships.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

