March Madness Top Moments: Second Round, Day 1

17 mins ago

Who's ready for more madness this March?

After an upset-filled first round of the NCAA Tournament, the action rolls along on Sunday, with tickets to the Sweet 16 up for grabs.

Here are the top moments and plays from Sunday's slate of eight games.

No. 8 Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

Prayers up

Sister Jean pulled double duty ahead of the Prairie State showdown between Loyola Chicago and Illinois, not only invoking the pregame prayer for the Ramblers but also providing a scouting report!

And it sure seemed as though everyone was listening, as the eighth-seeded Ramblers ran out to an early lead against the Midwest region's top seed.

Of course, Sister Jean approved of Loyola Chicago's early efforts.

