College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: Second Round, Day 1 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's ready for more madness this March?

After an upset-filled first round of the NCAA Tournament, the action rolls along on Sunday, with tickets to the Sweet 16 up for grabs.

Here are the top moments and plays from Sunday's slate of eight games.

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks now.

For more up-to-date news on all things college basketball, click here to register for alerts.

No. 8 Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

Prayers up

Sister Jean pulled double duty ahead of the Prairie State showdown between Loyola Chicago and Illinois, not only invoking the pregame prayer for the Ramblers but also providing a scouting report!

And it sure seemed as though everyone was listening, as the eighth-seeded Ramblers ran out to an early lead against the Midwest region's top seed.

Of course, Sister Jean approved of Loyola Chicago's early efforts.

Check back for more updates throughout the day!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.