March Madness Top Moments: Day 2

35 mins ago

The madness was in full force on Day 1, and Saturday figures to provide even more action.

From favorites rolling to underdogs stunning, here are the top moments from the second day of the Round of 64, kicking off with 12-seed Georgetown taking on 5-seed Colorado.

No. 12 Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes
Result: TBD

Buffs start hot

Colorado woke up ready, starting the game off with a 10-point run capped with a deep dagger from guard McKinley Wright IV.

Well, make that 11 shots from behind the arc for the Buffs in the first half.

No, no, no!

A Georgetown legend is on land to support his Alma mater.

No. 13 UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
Result: TBD

Seminal moment

Center Balsa Koprivica got up for the finish with authority.

It was an FSU dunk party, as center Tanor Engam joined in with a hammer of his own.

No. 14 Eastern Washington Eagles vs. No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks
Result: TBD

Upset alert

It's been a rough go for the blue bloods this year, and Kansas might be the next one to fall. 

Keep checking back for more top plays!

