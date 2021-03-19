College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: The Round of 64 Begins 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If the first round of the NCAA Tournament can live up to what fans saw in the First Four on Thursday, get your popcorn ready – again!

Now it's time for the Round of 64 to begin, with a perfect mixture of blue bloods, top seeds and upset-minded mid-majors to get things rolling.

Here are the top plays from opening day of the Round of 64.

No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. No. 7 Florida Gators

Result: Florida wins 75-70

After blowing a 10-point lead and fighting back from a late six-point deficit, the Hokies sent the game into overtime with this 3-pointer from Nahiem Allenye.

But it was all Gators in overtime, with sophomore point guard Tre Mann hitting this stepback 3-pointer to propel the Gators to the win.

No. 14 Colgate Raiders vs. No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks

Result: Arkansas wins 85-68

Momentum was on the side of Colgate early.

Jack Ferguson was on the receiving end of this incredible save, which set him up for an open 3-pointer.

But then the Razorbacks started to settle in as they climbed back into the game behind some solid defense and never looked back.

No. 16 Drexel Dragons vs. No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

Result: Illinois wins 78-49

Ayo Dosunmu, the Fighting Illini's All-American, turned defense into offense against Drexel.

While Dosunmu made waves with his defense, freshman guard Andre Curbelo made his presence felt with this otherworldly pass through a defender's legs.

No. 11 Utah State Aggies vs. No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Result: TBD

The Red Raiders unleashed a 24-4 run against the Aggies which turned halftime deficit into a second half lead, capped off by this floater from Mac McClung.

No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Result: TBD

Ohio State came into this game as the heavy favorite, but that meant nothing to Oral Roberts.

Forward Deshang Weaver threw down the dunk to announce the Golden Eagles presence early.

Guard Max Abmas was a bucket, dropping 18 points before heading into the locker room at halftime.

No. 16 Hartford Hawks vs. No. 1 Baylor Bears

Result: TBD

Forward Jonathan Tchamwa showed no mercy, hitting a monster jam to get things going for the top-seeded Bears.

No. 9 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Result: TBD

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

This is a developing story.

