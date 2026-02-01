College Basketball
Keaton Wagler Scores 28, Leads No. 9 Illinois to 78-69 Win Over No. 5 Nebraska
College Basketball

Keaton Wagler Scores 28, Leads No. 9 Illinois to 78-69 Win Over No. 5 Nebraska

Published Feb. 1, 2026 8:34 p.m. ET

Keaton Wagler scored 28 points and No. 9 Illinois won its 11th straight game, beating No. 5 Nebraska on Sunday, 78-69, in the first matchup of top-10 teams the Cornhuskers have hosted.

The Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten), who haven't lost since falling 83-80 at home to Nebraska on Dec. 13, held the Huskers to four field goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

Nebraska (20-2, 9-2) lost its second straight. The Huskers were beaten on the road Tuesday by another top-10 opponent, No. 3 Michigan, ending their 24-game win streak dating to last season.

Jake Davis finished with 13 points for Illinois, Tomislav Ivisic scored 12 and David Mirkovic had 10.

Braden Frager returned for Nebraska after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury and scored 20 points. Pryce Sandfort added 14 points, Sam Hoiberg had 13 and Jamarques Lawrence scored 10.

Nebraska hit 11 of 20 3-pointers before halftime to lead 39-33 at the break. But the Huskers made only four 3s in the second half against a tightened Illinois defense.

The Illini outscored Nebraska 18-8 to open the second half. A 3-pointer by Wagler with 13:05 left put Illinois ahead 49-47, a lead it did not relinquish. Wagler hit another 3 with 6:45 remaining to cap a 10-0 run that made it 63-52.

The Huskers trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.

While Illinois made nine 3-pointers to 15 for Nebraska, the Illini dominated at the free-throw line, outscoring the Huskers 21-4. Illinois also had a 10-point edge in the paint and a 40-27 advantage in rebounds.

Next, Illinois hosts Northwestern on Wednesday, and Nebraska visits Rutgers on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 CBK, Heisman, Tennis Odds: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica’s Expert Picks, Best Bets

2026 CBK, Heisman, Tennis Odds: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica’s Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes