College Basketball
AP Top 25: Duke is No. 1 in men's poll entering March Madness; St. John's rises
College Basketball

AP Top 25: Duke is No. 1 in men's poll entering March Madness; St. John's rises

Published Mar. 17, 2025 1:48 p.m. ET

Duke remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday, one day after the committee that selects the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament went with Auburn as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Blue Devils (31-3) earned 49 of 59 first-place votes in the latest poll after sweeping the ACC regular-season and tournament titles. That marks Duke's second straight week at No. 1, the first such stint in the three-year tenure of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

[Read more: 2025 March Madness bracket predictions: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers]

Houston also stayed at No. 2 while collecting six first-place votes, followed by SEC Tournament champion Florida and then Auburn — which had spent a national-best eight weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season. The Gators and Tigers each earned the remaining two first-place votes, and the top four teams of the AP Top 25 all earned 1-seeds for March Madness with Sunday night's bracket unveiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John's climbed one spot to No. 5 after winning the Big East title, with Rick Pitino guiding the Red Storm to its highest ranking since spending a week at the same spot in January 1991. Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Louisville rounded out the top 10.

[Read more: With Rick Pitino at the helm, possibilities for St. John's seem endless]

No. 21 Arizona and No. 24 Gonzaga were the week's new additions, though they had both been in the poll for numerous weeks this season. They replaced Marquette and Illinois.

The SEC, which had a record 14 teams earn NCAA Tournament bids, had seven ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten's six, the Big 12's five and the ACC's three.

Here's the full AP Top 25: 

1. Duke
2. Houston 
3. Florida
4. Auburn
5. St. John's 
6. Tennessee
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech 
10. Louisville 
11. Maryland
12. Clemson 
13. Wisconsin 
14. Michigan 
15. Iowa State
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Kentucky
19. Texas A&M 
20. Saint Mary's
21. Arizona
22. Purdue
23. Missouri 
24. Gonzaga
25. Oregon

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, UNC, Xavier all in play for final bids

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, UNC, Xavier all in play for final bids

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes