2025 March Madness bracket predictions: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers
The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field is set, which means the most entertaining three-week stretch in sports is set to get underway. The bubble popped for several teams during conference tournament action this past week, as the likes of West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio State and Boise State were among the teams left out of the Big Dance.
While those four teams were left on the outside looking in, Texas, Xavier, San Diego State and North Carolina were the final four teams to sneak into the tournament. But in the end, we have a loaded field of 68 teams, and it's time to fill out your brackets.
We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen to submit their full brackets ahead of the Big Dance.
Let's get to it!
[MORE: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here]
John Fanta, college basketball broadcaster and reporter
Biggest first-round upset(s): No. 13 Yale over No. 4 Texas A&M; No. 13 Akron over No. 4 Arizona; No. 13 High Point over No. 4 Purdue
First No. 1 seed to lose: Auburn (Sweet 16 to UC San Diego)
Final Four: Michigan State, Florida, Duke, Houston
National champion: Florida
Michael Cohen, college football and basketball writer
Biggest first-round upset: No. 12 UC San Diego over No. 5 Michigan
First No. 1 seed to lose: Auburn (Elite Eight vs. Michigan State)
Final Four: Michigan State, Florida, Duke, Houston
National champion: Duke
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.
Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.
