College Basketball
2025 March Madness bracket predictions: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers
College Basketball

2025 March Madness bracket predictions: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers

Updated Mar. 16, 2025 10:10 p.m. ET
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
College Football and College Basketball Writer
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field is set, which means the most entertaining three-week stretch in sports is set to get underway. The bubble popped for several teams during conference tournament action this past week, as the likes of West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio State and Boise State were among the teams left out of the Big Dance.

While those four teams were left on the outside looking in, Texas, Xavier, San Diego State and North Carolina were the final four teams to sneak into the tournament. But in the end, we have a loaded field of 68 teams, and it's time to fill out your brackets. 

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen to submit their full brackets ahead of the Big Dance.

Let's get to it!

ADVERTISEMENT

[MORE: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here]

John Fanta, college basketball broadcaster and reporter

Biggest first-round upset(s): No. 13 Yale over No. 4 Texas A&M; No. 13 Akron over No. 4 Arizona; No. 13 High Point over No. 4 Purdue

First No. 1 seed to lose: Auburn (Sweet 16 to UC San Diego)

Final Four: Michigan State, Florida, Duke, Houston

National champion: Florida

Michael Cohen, college football and basketball writer

Biggest first-round upset: No. 12 UC San Diego over No. 5 Michigan

First No. 1 seed to lose: Auburn (Elite Eight vs. Michigan State)

Final Four: Michigan State, Florida, Duke, Houston

National champion: Duke

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tre Donaldson’s last-second layup stuns Maryland, sends Michigan to Big Ten title game

Tre Donaldson’s last-second layup stuns Maryland, sends Michigan to Big Ten title game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes