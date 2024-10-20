College Basketball FOX Sports' 2024-25 college basketball preseason All-America teams Published Oct. 20, 2024 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College basketball is in a healthy place for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest is the amount of nationally recognized star power that has opted to stay in school to make more NIL dollars. Another reason is Cooper Flagg — the most compelling NBA Draft prospect since Zion Williamson — lacing them up this year at Duke.

As we unveil our preseason All-America teams, it bears noting that four of the five players on the first team, and nine of the 15 total honorees, are fifth-year seniors. With 2023-24 being the last season players were eligible to receive an added fifth year due to COVD-19, it will be interesting to see what these preseason lists look like in the future.

But the trend of older, more experienced players headlining these lists continues, and that’s a good thing for the sport and its ability to draw in casual fans who might be more inclined to watch a product where they know the returning stars.

That said, here's our preseason All-America teams, starting with the FOX Sports National Preseason Player of the Year:

FOX Sports Preseason All-America First Team

Mark Sears, G, Alabama Crimson Tide (FOX Sports National Preseason Player of the Year)

Alabama guard Mark Sears averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season, Sears cemented himself among the sport's best players with one dazzling performance after another, charging the Crimson Tide to the first Final Four in program history. Sears went from averaging 12.5 points per game the prior season to a nine-point upswing while shooting a whopping 51% from the floor and 44% from 3-point territory, both of which were career-high marks.

Whether it was a 35-point showing with eight triples against Purdue, another 30-point outing in the NCAA Tournament against Charleston, or a combined 47 points in the Elite Eight and Final Four, Sears proved to America that he’s one of, if not the most electrifying guards in the country. Alabama can win a national title this year because he’s leading them.

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas Jayhawks

Hunter Dickinson put up 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor last season. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The spotlight is beaming on the 7-foot-2, 265-pound Dickinson heading into the 2024-25 campaign. He came to Lawrence, Kansas to accomplish unfinished business and reach the promised land of a Final Four. Things didn't go as planned last season, as injuries piled up and the Jayhawks bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Dickinson is set to return after a season in which he averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. There’s no doubt about his productivity and experience, but now it’s about posting the March results and going out with a trip to San Antonio this April.

RJ Davis, G, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina guard RJ Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Davis is 1B in my mind when you ask who is the best guard in college basketball, and I’ll respect anyone who flips him with Sears and says he is 1A. The 6-foot senior guard was one of the most productive players in the country last season, averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The ball is on a string for him, and the fact he chose to return to Chapel Hill is why Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels are a preseason top-10 team.

While questions exist surrounding UNC's ability to replace All-American Armando Bacot in the frontcourt, the constant of Davis — as well as rising sophomore Elliot Cadeau — carries promise for the Tar Heels entering this season. Davis is a microwave-mode scorer who can get going in a hurry.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton Bluejays

Ryan Kalkbrenner averaged 3.1 blocks per game last season, which ranked second in the country. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Only one man has ever won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award four times, and his name is Patrick Ewing. Kalkbrenner, who is underappreciated nationally for just how efficient and effective he is on both ends of the floor, can join Ewing in the history books.

On the offensive end, the 7-foot-1 senior ranks fifth in NCAA history in career field goal percentage (65%) among those to make a minimum of 500 field goals. Posting 17.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past year shows just how consistent of a force he was for the Bluejays, but it’s his defense that has allowed Greg McDermott’s program to uncharacteristically be in the top 25 of KenPom in that category in recent years. Kalkbrenner averaged 3.1 blocks per game last season, which ranked second in the nation. His basketball IQ is through the roof, and he understands how to maneuver in the pick-and-roll on both ends of the floor.

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke Blue Devils

Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-9 freshman, who's expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is a specimen. His competitive intensity and the range he covers on defense makes him such a generational prospect. When you combine that with his ability to assault the rim and make people pay with a progressing jump shot, there’s an entire package to like with the Maine native.

Flagg averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while leading Montverde Academy to an undefeated 33-0 record and a national championship as a senior in high school. Flagg also showed off his skill set on the Nike EYBL circuit, putting up an all-time Peach Jam performance, averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and, most impressively, 6.8 blocks per game.

By every account, Flagg can handle the hype that will follow him to Duke. The question for him will surround his jumper and building confidence in knocking down shots that fall when defenders dare him to let it fly. If he delivers in that aspect of his game, it's realistic for him to be in the running for national player of the year, which has only been accomplished by a true freshman on three separate occasions: Kevin Durant (2006-07), Anthony Davis (2011-12) and Williamson (2018-19). So, the math and history suggest that the odds are stacked against him, but if there's anyone who can overcome this and win the Wooden Award as a first-year college player, it's Flagg.

FOX Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn Tigers

Johni Broome averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for Auburn last year. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Auburn was ranked in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency last year, according to KenPom, and was one of the nation’s best analytical teams because of the production of Broome, who's out for redemption this season after the Tigers were upset by Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man carries such a presence for Auburn, averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 55% from the floor and making 28 3-pointers last season, showcasing growth in that area of his game. Broome combined for 43.0 points, 24.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the SEC Championship Game and Auburn's first-round NCAA Tournament game. He’s got an "it" factor for Bruce Pearl’s team.

Alex Karaban, F, UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban returns to UConn for another year after leading the Huskies to back-to-back national titles. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

National champion. Elite IQ. Like a coach on the floor with his feel for the game. Karaban has been such an important piece to the Huskies’ dynasty run each of the past two years, understanding his role to a tee and doing whatever it took for Connecticut to win. His 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season don’t fully tell the story because of how dominant a team he was on, but shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point territory is a good measuring stick for just how efficient Karaban was.

This year, Dan Hurley will run even more offense for Karaban in UConn's pursuit of a 3-peat, and after helping his NBA Draft stock at the combine this past May, all signals point to the stretch forward getting selected in the first round next summer. With more of a spotlight on him now and UConn set to be one of the nation’s best again, that’s what led me to place Karaban on the second team.

Caleb Love, G, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona guard Caleb Love averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his first season with the Wildcats. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is a player who has seen it all in his college career, from playing in a national championship game at North Carolina, to departing Chapel Hill after an underwhelming junior season, to leading Arizona to a 27-win campaign, which then ended with a disappointing NCAA Tournament exit in the Sweet 16 last year.

Love is one of the more interesting players in the sport because when he’s at his best, it’s a scary level of good. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his first season with the Wildcats. The other side of that is when his shooting struggles arise from beyond the arc. Efficiency is the biggest area of improvement for Love, because his perimeter game can be hit-or-miss.

With Love working alongside KJ Lewis, Jaden Bradley and impact transfer Anthony Dell’Orso, the Wildcats look like a team capable of making a run to the Elite Eight, if not further.

Braden Smith, G, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue guard Braden Smith was voted as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The preseason Big Ten Player of the Year will steer the ship as the post-Zach Edey era commences in West Lafayette, Indiana. The return of Smith is why the Boilermakers are ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP Top 25. A tremendous playmaker and competitor, the 6-foot guard averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Smith's ability to knock down shots when Edey was doubled allowed the Boilermakers to make a run to the national title game. He converted on 44% of his shot attempts and 43% from downtown during Purdue's March Madness run.

Smith will once again team up with Fletcher Loyer to form one of the best backcourt duos in the country this season. Sure, Matt Painter has to navigate new challenges with Edey gone, but he’s one of the best coaches in the country for a reason. Purdue can win a third straight Big Ten regular-season title with Smith playing at an All-American level.

Oumar Ballo, C, Indiana Hoosiers

Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double last season at Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike Woodson brought in one of the best transfer portal classes in the country with the All-American from Arizona, Ballo, highlighting the group. The 7-footer can put pressure on the rim at both ends of the floor, averaging a double-double last season with 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the 27-win Wildcats team.

This season, Ballo will be holding down the frontcourt with another star in Malik Reneau. That duo gives the Hoosiers great length and the physicality needed to flourish in the Big Ten, which is why they were voted second in the conference preseason poll and No. 17 nationally. Ballo’s consistency and durability is what makes him one of the best bigs in college basketball.

FOX Sports Preseason All-America Third Team

Kam Jones, G, Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette guard Kam Jones averaged 17.2 points per game last season. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

He’s an absolute bucket-getter. While Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro might be gone, that just means more touches for Jones, who looks more than poised to average in the neighborhood of 20 points per game. Yes, I think he’s a dark horse to get to the first team by season’s end.

Johnell Davis, G, Arkansas

Johnell Davis is set to play for Arkansas after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season at FAU. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A bulldog guard who posted 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, Davis has already made quite a mark in the NCAA Tournament while with FAU. His next test is getting John Calipari to the second weekend of the Big Dance for the first time since 2019 and laying the foundation for a new era in Fayetteville.

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis averaged over 18 points per game while shooting 41% from 3-point territory last season. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

A high-level scorer at over 18.0 points per game and a strong shooter at 41% from 3-point territory, Sallis was one of America’s breakout stars last season. He came back to Winston-Salem, where the Demon Deacons have not been dancing since 2017. Steve Forbes has a team that can change that, and it starts with the dynamic Sallis.

Wade Taylor IV, G, Texas A&M

Wade Taylor averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 assists per game for Texas A&M last year. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This kid lives for the spotlight and delivers. Over the final four games of the Aggies' season last year, the 6-foot guard averaged 27.0 points per game with two 30-plus point performances. Posting 19.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest for A&M — who made the second round of the tournament last year — Taylor leads the 13th-ranked Aggies into 2024-25 with high expectations to take this program to the second weekend of the tournament.

Kadary Richmond, G, St. John’s

Kadary Richmond transferred from Seton Hall to St. Johns this past offseason. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

He made a bold transfer-portal move when he went across the Hudson from Seton Hall to St. John’s, and now Richmond looks to lead St. John’s to its first NCAA Tournament in six years and first win on the Big Dance floor in a quarter-century.

With a 21-11-11 triple-double last season and averaging 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, the amount of ways the 6-foot-6 point guard can impact the game is limitless. He plays the game with New York City swagger.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

