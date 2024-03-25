College Basketball 2024 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams Updated Mar. 25, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The opening weekend of the 2024 March Madness tournament was full of incredible moments, thrilling finishes and upsets. Now we are moving to the Sweet 16 with a bunch of college basketball blue bloods and big-name schools, including all No. 1 seeds. Check out everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Sweet 16?

Sweet 16 Bracket

East Region

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois

Midwest Region

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton

South Region

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State

West Region

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson

Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Sweet 16 for March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. There will be four games each day.

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16 Locations

The 2024 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following four locations:

ADVERTISEMENT

TD Garden - Boston (East Region)

Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles (West Region)

American Airlines Center - Dallas (South Region)

Little Caesars Arena - Detroit (Midwest Region)

share