ANNOUNCER 1: 1 2 pitch. Lined and caught by McNeil!

ANNOUNCER 2: My goodness.

ANNOUNCER 1: Don't know how he caught it. But what a play. A diving leap to his right to rob Ender of a hit. That's a game changer.

ANNOUNCER 2: Ender squared that up. Looked like it was headed for center field. You see a big gap there between McNeil and the bag. But he closed that quickly.