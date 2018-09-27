Jeff McNeil lays out to make amazing diving catch
Video Details
Jeff McNeil fully extends to make an amazing catch against Atlanta.
ANNOUNCER 1: 1 2 pitch. Lined and caught by McNeil!
ANNOUNCER 2: My goodness.
ANNOUNCER 1: Don't know how he caught it. But what a play. A diving leap to his right to rob Ender of a hit. That's a game changer.
ANNOUNCER 2: Ender squared that up. Looked like it was headed for center field. You see a big gap there between McNeil and the bag. But he closed that quickly.
