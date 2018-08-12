ANNOUNCER 1: Hoskins is a California guy, Sacramento. Hard hit, and Galvis, with a nice stop, goes the short way. That's Freddy, with another stellar defensive effort. This one finishes off the top of the third inning. All season long, gold gloved candidate, Freddy Galvis, making it look easy on the left side of the Padre infield.

2-2, to Galvis, struck pretty well, that's a straight away center field. Quinn is racing back at the wall. It's a grand slam. Freddy Galvis clears the bases.

Galvis had a pair of RBI singles against Arrieta in Philly last month and now the first grand slam of his career. 5-0 Padres in the third.

ANNOUNCER 2: Jessi, we said he had to control his emotions in the setback. Going against your former club, sometimes you can amp up just a little too much. Freddy Galvis constructed an at bat, I'll tell you what.