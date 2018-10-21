The Latest: Bills RB McCoy injured during opening drive

The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):

7:05 p.m.

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker picked the worst possible time for the first missed extra point of his career.

The seventh-year kicker was wide right on an extra point that would have tied the Ravens‘ game against New Orleans with 24 seconds remaining. It snapped a streak of 222 consecutive made PATs by Tucker.

There have been five missed extra points in this week’s games, marking the third week this season there have been five or more missed PATs.

Including Sunday’s completed games, there have been 27 extra points missed this season. According to Sportradar, that matches 2015, which was the first year that the extra-point attempt was moved back, for the most missed in the first seven weeks.