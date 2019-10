Injury reports matter more than you probably think

As last week went on, the Colts injury report grew, and it became clear we were on the wrong side. When the Colts took the field without their only deep threat in T.Y. Hilton, the Raiders game plan was going to be simple: Stack the box to stop Marlon Mack. He had just 39 yards rushing and the Colts offense never got in rhythm. Also down their two best defensive players in Malik Hooker and Darius Leonard, Derek Carr and the Raiders were able to reach the endzone on three of their first four drives despite scoring on only two of their previous 18 entering Sunday.

In hindsight, I should have seen this coming because the previous week against Atlanta, after taking a 20-3 lead, Hilton was injured and the Colts needed the Falcons to commit their most penalties in over 40 years to come away with the victory.