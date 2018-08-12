Ryan Braun’s amazing diving save to end the seventh inning
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Ryan Braun
-
Milwaukee Brewers' left fielder Ryan Braun closes out the seventh inning with an incredible diving save.
[BAT CRACKING] ANNOUNCER 1: And play, left field. Braun over. Dives. And he makes a spectacular catch. Wow, Ryan Braun to end the inning.
[CROWD CHEERING]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
