Ryan Braun’s amazing diving save to end the seventh inning

Video Details

Milwaukee Brewers' left fielder Ryan Braun closes out the seventh inning with an incredible diving save.

[BAT CRACKING] ANNOUNCER 1: And play, left field. Braun over. Dives. And he makes a spectacular catch. Wow, Ryan Braun to end the inning.

[CROWD CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

