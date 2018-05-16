WATCH: Martin Prado makes a remarkable diving catch on bunt attempt
Video Details
Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado ended up in foul territory along the first base line after his amazing diving catch on a bunt attempt in the fifth inning Tuesday night.
