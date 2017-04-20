Zlatan Ibrahimovic exits Europa League match with apparent knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to suffer what could be a significant knee injury at the end of regulation in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Going up for an aerial challenge, Ibrahimovic landed awkwardly on his right leg, going down in a heap before medics came to tend to him. He limped off the field with assistance and was replaced by Anthony Martial.

No details are available as of yet regarding the severity of the injury.

Manchester United and Anderlecht drew 1-1 for a second straight leg, going to the added time level on aggregate and away goals.

