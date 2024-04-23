UEFA Euro Why Christian Eriksen might not get to complete his comeback story at Euro 2024 Published Apr. 23, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What would surely become one of the most emotional stories of this summer's European Championships — if it happens — is under threat.

Christian Eriksen, the Denmark midfielder whose cardiac arrest during his nation's opening game of the 2020 Euros (delayed to 2021) had a worldwide audience looking on with sympathy and dread, has long dreamed of the moment when he could return to the same stage.

Until recently, there had seemed to be little doubt that it would happen. Denmark qualified comfortably for the tournament, Eriksen was strongly involved, and retained his position as one of the team's most accomplished, experienced and senior figures.

However, changes at his club, Manchester United, where the emergence of 19-year-old English star Kobbie Mainoo has drastically eaten into Eriksen's playing time, has led to some rumblings about whether he should keep his spot on the Denmark roster.

Last month, when Eriksen was named for friendlies against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, former Denmark and Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen reacted angrily in the media, criticizing head coach Kasper Hjulmand's reasoning and insisting that Nicolai Vallys, who plays in a similar role to Eriksen for Danish club Brondby, should have been picked instead.

"(Hjulmand) chose to take a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations," Grevesen told Tipsbladet.

"The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn't play football anymore. Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches football.

"You must not fall back on the fact that you are only selected on merit. One must not single out Christian Eriksen only on his merits."

The central point Gravesen was making is that current form is also critical when it comes to choosing which players will be able to make the best impact in Germany this summer, where Denmark will square off against Slovenia on June 16 before taking on England and then Serbia to complete its Group C slate.

Eriksen has little in the way of recent performances to speak of. He played on Sunday, as United survived its FA Cup semifinal against Coventry City on penalties, and converted his attempt in the shootout.

However, the last time he played in the English Premier League was in a February home defeat to Fulham, while his last league start was more than a month before that.

The idea of leaving Eriksen out of the squad would be virtually unthinkable to most Denmark fans, such is the huge level of national affection reserved for him. If Hjulmand was to take that controversial step, it would also rob the tournament of one of its most special narratives.

Eriksen's on-field collapse will never be forgotten. In conjunction with the Euros, European soccer governing body UEFA has launched a major CPR and heart health campaign, using international stars such as Erling Haaland to promote its bid to train more than 100,000 fans in resuscitation skills.

In 2021, Eriksen fell suddenly to the ground during play, while, lamentably, television images of his stricken face were beamed to an international audience.

The actions of Simon Kjaer, the Denmark captain, were exemplary. After initially attempting immediate CPR on Eriksen himself, he cleared a path for medics to get to work. Then, as the Denmark players formed a circle surrounding the area where Eriksen lay, facing outwards, Kjaer took it upon himself to be the sole man watching what was happening with his friend, bearing the burden if the worst was to happen.

Thankfully, it didn't. After a period of hospitalization, Eriksen was cleared to return to soccer months later, but not with his then-club Inter Milan, due to Italy's Serie A carrying a ban on players implanted with the type of pacemaker that he was fitted with.

He spent the end of the 2021-22 season with Brentford, then joined United on a three-year deal. But after a positive first campaign at Old Trafford, has come a reminder that things move quickly at the top.

With United boss Erik ten Hag fighting to keep his job, he has repeatedly preferred the irrepressible and rapidly-improving Mainoo, who looks to be a spectacular talent with enormous upside.

"I think that (Mainoo) is the main reason," ten Hag told reporters, when quizzed about Eriksen's reduced action. "(Kobbie) was so important for us, bringing creation to the team, composure, in our possession game. That is the main reason why Christian has less minutes."

Eriksen has publicly voiced his unhappiness with the current situation and has also spoken to ten Hag. A summer move appears likely, with Turkish side Galatasaray and a switch to the Saudi Pro League having been mooted as possible destinations.

His more immediate concern revolves around the Euros, especially with several of Hjulmand's highest-profile players experiencing similar issues at their clubs, either through injury or being out of favor.

Denmark made it to the semifinals last time, its players openly speaking about how they were inspired by Eriksen's plight before losing to England 2-1 in extra time.

A bigger challenge awaits this year, and Eriksen himself faces a battle merely to gain the chance to complete his comeback story.

