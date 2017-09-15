FIFA World Rankings List for September

ZURICH (AP) FIFA rankings published Thursday (last month’s rankings in parentheses):

1. Germany (2)

2. Brazil (1)

3. Portugal (6)

4. Argentina (3)

5. Belgium (9)

6. Poland (5)

7. Switzerland (4)

8. France (10)

9. Chile (7)

10. Colombia (8)

11. Spain (11)

12. Peru (15)

13. Wales (18)

14. Mexico (14)

15. England (13)

16. Uruguay (17)

17. Italy (12)

18. Croatia (16)

19. Slovakia (22)

20. Northern Ireland (23)