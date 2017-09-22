VIDEO: Scooter Gennett sets Reds franchise grand slam record

Scooter Gennett is having a grand first season with the Cincinnati Reds.

On Friday night in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox, Gennett blasted a grand slam to become the first player in Reds history to hit four grand slams in one season.

It’s been a season to remember for the upstart Reds second baseman. After coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers, Gennett has set a career-high in home runs, currently at 27, and had one of the best nights a batter could have in baseball when on June 6th he homered four times in one game.

Gennett’s first inning grand slam had the twitter-verse a’buzz: