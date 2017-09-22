VIDEO: Scooter Gennett sets Reds franchise grand slam record
Scooter Gennett is having a grand first season with the Cincinnati Reds.
On Friday night in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox, Gennett blasted a grand slam to become the first player in Reds history to hit four grand slams in one season.
Scooter Gennett blasts his @Reds franchise record 4th grand slam of the season.
STREAM: https://t.co/fFsb1UA9Fn pic.twitter.com/bIt84WJgBo
— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) September 22, 2017
It’s been a season to remember for the upstart Reds second baseman. After coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers, Gennett has set a career-high in home runs, currently at 27, and had one of the best nights a batter could have in baseball when on June 6th he homered four times in one game.
Gennett’s first inning grand slam had the twitter-verse a’buzz:
scooter grand salami pic.twitter.com/9i7tSYAEdd
— Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 22, 2017
Best I can tell, Scooter Gennett joins only Lou Gehrig as someone with with four homers in a game and four grand slams in a season.
— Zach Buchanan (@ZachENQ) September 22, 2017
#Reds Scooter Gennett is the first player to hit at least four grand slams in a season since Albert Pujols hit five n 2009.
— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) September 22, 2017
ANOTHER GRAND SLAM FOR @Sgennett2 🛴🛴🛴🛴🛴🛴💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣. He's good at hitting dingers
— Tommy Donoghue (@SWINGNMISS7) September 22, 2017
Scooter Gennett has been a #FantasyBaseball blessing this year. Nice grand slam to start a big night tonight for my team coming on strong.
— Patrick Brogan (@PatrickMBrogan) September 22, 2017
