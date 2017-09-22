VIDEO: Scooter Gennett sets Reds franchise grand slam record

Scooter Gennett is having a grand first season with the Cincinnati Reds.

On Friday night in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox, Gennett blasted a grand slam to become the first player in Reds history to hit four grand slams in one season.

Scooter Gennett blasts his @Reds franchise record 4th grand slam of the season. STREAM: https://t.co/fFsb1UA9Fn pic.twitter.com/bIt84WJgBo — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) September 22, 2017

It’s been a season to remember for the upstart Reds second baseman. After coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers, Gennett has set a career-high in home runs, currently at 27, and had one of the best nights a batter could have in baseball when on June 6th he homered four times in one game.

Gennett’s first inning grand slam had the twitter-verse a’buzz:

scooter grand salami pic.twitter.com/9i7tSYAEdd — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 22, 2017

Best I can tell, Scooter Gennett joins only Lou Gehrig as someone with with four homers in a game and four grand slams in a season. — Zach Buchanan (@ZachENQ) September 22, 2017

#Reds Scooter Gennett is the first player to hit at least four grand slams in a season since Albert Pujols hit five n 2009. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) September 22, 2017

ANOTHER GRAND SLAM FOR @Sgennett2 🛴🛴🛴🛴🛴🛴💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣. He's good at hitting dingers — Tommy Donoghue (@SWINGNMISS7) September 22, 2017